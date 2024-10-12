mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat $70 $150 Save $80 The Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is a versatile option that lets you charge any four Qi-enabled devices at once. It offers 25W power output and works with everything from smartphones to smartwatches. $70 at Amazon

Wireless charging isn't the most efficient way to top up your devices, but it's certainly one of the most convenient. You just plop your phone down on the mat or stand and away it goes. Of course, if you're someone that's invested in wireless charging, chances are, you've already got a few lying around the house. But what if you're looking to simplify, or maybe you just want to give wireless charging a try for the first time?

Well, this Mophie wireless charging pad is going to be a great option, providing four distinct charging spaces that can be used for phones and wireless earbuds. There's even a mount so you can charge your smartwatch if you want, and it also has a USB port for direct charging too. While this device normally has an MSRP of $150, it can now be had for far less, with a monster discount that knocks 53% off, dropping it down to just $70 for a limited time.

What's great about the Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat?

The Mophie charging mat features a look that's sleek and minimal, which makes it perfect for any room in your home or office. It's made with durable materials, which means you can be confident that it's going to be able to handle everyday use without falling apart.

This charging mat is equipped to handle up to four different Qi-enabled devices. And if you don't know what Qi is, don't worry, because if you have a phone or a pair of earbuds that can charge wirelessly, chances are pretty high that it's going to work great with this device.

If you're someone that has a smartwatch, you'll be happy to know that this charging mat does include a USB-A port where you can plug in your existing charger. If you have an Apple Watch, the device even includes a special mount where you can dock the magnetic charger for a more seamless look.

Overall, this is a wireless charging mat that can handle a lot of devices. Not only is it highly functional, but it can also make your space feel less cluttered by allowing you to do away with excess cables. And at its new low price, this one that you don't want to miss.