When most people think about getting into shape, they’re focused on burning calories, fitness training, or weight lifting. But another major part is taking care of your mental health. If you’re struggling with anxiety or having difficulty managing stress, it’ll seep into your physical health.

I know from personal experience that taking care of myself mentally is critical — not only for myself, but so that I can be a present parent, friend, and romantic partner. While I have plenty of fitness apps , I’ve tried a few mental health solutions over the past few years, including two DIY digital self-care tools, Balance and Moonbird. Here’s my experience with the two and a verdict on which I prefer.

While helpful, neither Balance nor Moonbird are substitutes for consistent mental health care. If you're in crisis, seek the support of a knowledgable professional.

Balance for meditation on the go

Balance is a digital app that essentially turns your smartphone into a guided meditation solution on the go. The platform was first released on the Google Play store in 2019. But it skyrocketed in popularity during Covid-19 when people were understandably stressed and anxious.

Balance: Meditation & Sleep
Subscription $12 per month, $70 per year, $140 lifetime subscription
Publish date September 3, 2019

The basics of Balance

Balance is free to download but does come with a hefty price tag if you want full course catalog access. Without a paid subscription, the app is still usable, but courses are filtered with paywalled content featuring a lock symbol. There’s still variety with the free courses like the Anxiety course block, the 10-hour Rain sounds, and a Foundations course.

However, Balance has an ongoing promotion for a free year with full access to the catalog for new app downloads. Once the year ends, it shifts to a subscription model. So, there’s no reason to not download the app if you’re curious about meditation. Just add an alert on your calendar for when the free year ends if you’re on the fence about shifting to a paid subscription.

Once the promotion ends, there are three subscription tiers for full access: $12 a month, $70 a year, or splurge for the lifetime $140 fee.

Using Balance

The app begins with a short survey asking about your concerns and what goals you’d like to achieve by using Balance. These can include factors like improving sleep and focus, reducing anxiety, or just learning breathwork exercises to help recenter your mind. Each course contains multiple short guided meditations designed to build foundational tools to maintain balance (no pun intended) during daily life.

The short snippets are usually no longer than 10 minutes, which makes them easier to slip into a busy day. Once you select a course, you can choose between one of the two meditation coaches (Ofosu or Lea) who narrate and provide guidance to help regulate breathing, create visualizations, and set a soothing tone for effective meditation.

Primarily, the coaches are there helping regulate breathwork and acknowledging that it’s entirely okay if your mind wanders. Instead of admonishing you for not being laser focused on breathwork, they encourage you to envision your thoughts like bubbles or strings and to give those thoughts permission to float away so you can return to focused breathwork.

If you choose beginner courses, the coaches are a more constant presence initially. However, as you progress, they become less present, as the program assumes you’ve mastered the previous courses and now have the tools to refocus your mind from distractions.

At the end of each course, a screen appears asking you to rate your current mood. Once you choose from one of several options, a final screen appears logging the total time spent on a “single” as well as what meditation tools were achieved. If you ever want to check your total progress, you can toggle to the profile where you can track meditation frequency, the skills gained, and any earned badges.

Moonbird for tactile guided meditation

A smart device to regulate breathing

Moonbird is a bit younger than Balance since it launched in November 2021, and it takes a slightly different approach to meditation. Whereas Balance is entirely digital and it’s on the user to manage breathwork counts, Moonbird is a physical smart device with a companion app which is also available on Google Play.

Moonbird In-app purchases No Subscription No App Publisher Moonbird Publish date November 3, 2021 Categories wellness Moonbird - Breathing Coach

The basics of Moonbird