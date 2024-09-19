Key Takeaways Netflix is now offering Monument Valley for free to subscribers.

Netflix will also Monument Valley 2 for free in October.

Monument Valley 3 is set for release on December 10, 2024, which will be published by Netflix Games.

Monument Valley is a beautiful game that first made its debut a decade ago on iOS and then Android. It was an instant hit, with fantastic artwork, and simple yet intriguing puzzles that could be enjoyed by players of all ages. After the success of the sequel, many wondered whether there would be a third installment in the series, and well, after a long wait, we finally got our answer just last month, with the announcement of Monument Valley 3.

And while it will get a simultaneous release on Android and iOS, this time around, it will be published by Netflix Games, which means you'll need to be subscribed to the service in order to play it when it launches in December 2024. While anticipations run high, Netflix is also giving those that have never played the series a chance to experience the magic, by offering Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 for free.

It's time to revisit a classic

Today, the streaming service made Monument Valley available to subscribers, which can now be downloaded through the Google Play Store (via ArtemR on X). Of course, if you've never played this title, we highly recommend it. Not only is it a great game for adults, but it's also a fantastic one for kids. The puzzles are creative, and the characters and landscape are absolutely superb. And the music will stick around in your head for days after you've completed the game.

It's just one of those games that you really need to experience in order to understand just how great it is. Videos on YouTube simply don't do it justice. So, whether it's your first time or 12th time playing this game, you'll want to grab this game from Netflix if you're a current subscriber. And once you have completed the game, you can wait for Monument Valley 2, which is slated to drop for free in October.

And then you'll finally be ready for Monument Valley 3, which will make its debut on Netflix Games on December 10, 2024. Unfortunately, if you're not a Netflix subscriber, there won't be a way to access the game during its initial release. While we are sure that might change at some point, no plans have been announced yet. With that said, you can now download Monument Valley from the Play Store.