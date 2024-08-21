Summary Monument Valley 3 is finally launching on December 10th, and Android will get a simultaneous release.

Netflix Games will publish the title for mobile and offer subscribers all three games in the series.

Expect a complete game experience with no in-app purchases or ads, giving fans a chance to enjoy the gameplay.

If there is a single game series that mobile gaming is best known for, that would likely be the Monument Valley series. That's why the recent announcement that the third installment is finally launching soon is such big news, as it's been a long time coming, five years since the last release. Up until this point, Android has been a second-class citizen when it came each game's launch, both one and two were released on Android well after iOS. But this time around, Android users can expect a cross-platform launch, likely thanks to Netflix Games publishing the title for mobile. Best of all, Netflix will also offer the first two games to subscribers along with the third, giving everyone the ability to play all three in a row. Nice.

What to expect from Monument Valley 3

The news was first announced on the opening night of Gamescom, and as you can see in the tweet above, it's official: everyone can expect the Monument Valley 3 to drop on December 10th. You will have to subscribe to Netflix to play, like all Netflix Games releases, but beyond that, fans can expect zero in-app purchases or advertisements, just a complete game ideally filled with fun. Of course, some art has already dropped to entice players, and just like the last two games, it sure looks phenomenal. Have a look for yourself.

Close

Best of all, the timing for the first two games to drop is incredibly convenient if you wish to catch up on those before three lands in December, two of Android's best games. This means Monument Valley will drop on Netflix Games on September 19th, which is under a month away, and Monument Valley 2 will land on October 29th. This way, everyone will have plenty of time to play through each game in the buildup to the third game, which will launch at the end of the year.

All in all, I'm pretty excited for the third game to launch in December, and I will assuredly be replaying the first two games when they arrive in the next couple of months. I'm also very happy to see that the third game will launch day-and-date across Android and iOS, something the last two games didn't offer at the time of their respective launches, which is why I'm more than happy to see Ustwo teaming up with Netflix Games for its latest release. So here's hoping the Monument Valley 3 turns out to be a gem like the last two entries, though I think it's pretty safe to say it will be. Get hyped, people; Monument Valley 3 is coming this year.