If you're looking for some last-minute gift ideas, one that stands out to us right now is a discount on the Monster S320. This portable Bluetooth speaker is back down to its lowest price ever, which means you can wrap it up or keep it for yourself for just $50. This deal is good for $90 in savings, as the S320 regularly costs $140. Amazon has it listed as a limited time deal, so act quickly to ensure you get this price.

Why you should buy the Monster S320 Bluetooth speaker

It isn't the sort of device you'll find among the best Bluetooth speakers, but as it's priced for this deal, the Monster S320 has a lot to offer at a price many of them can't match. One of the biggest draws of any Bluetooth speaker is portability, and the Monster S320 makes itself a go-anywhere Bluetooth speaker with great durability and size.

It has an IPX7 rating, which makes it completely waterproof, shock-proof, dust-proof, and, in summation, totally outdoor-proof. So the Monster S320 has you covered if you want to leave it outside overnight, or if you want to keep the campsite singing during a downpour, but can it play a quality tune?

Well, it was designed to deliver the most impactful music experience possible, utilizing 40W of audio performance and 360-degree stereo sound. This makes it as worthy of pairing with a home theater as it is for weekend road trips. You can even pair two Monster S320 Bluetooth speakers together to create 80 watts of stereo surround sound.

The S320 pairs easily with Bluetooth devices, making it a great option for improving the sound quality of laptops, phones, tablets, and even desktop computers. The built-in microphone even allows for use during phone calls and video chats. You'll get up to 32 hours of playback between charges with this Bluetooth speaker, which is more than you'll get out of more recognizable Bluetooth speaker options such as the JBL Flip 6 or Beats Pill.

There may be superior Bluetooth speakers out there, but the Monster S320 offers excellent bang for your buck at this price. You can grab the S320 for just $50, which matches its lowest price ever, and is good for $90 in savings from its regular $140 price point.