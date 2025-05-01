Monster S150 Bluetooth Speaker $30 $150 Save $120 If you've been looking for a new portable speaker, then this one from Monster is going to be it. Not only does it deliver great sound with a load of features, but it's now down to its lowest price yet at just $30. $30 at Amazon

As the weather starts getting warmer, it's time to start thinking about spending more time outdoors. Of course, there are plenty of activities to enjoy, and they can mostly be made better with a little bit of music. While enjoying your favorite tracks via earbuds or headphones is a treat, there's nothing quite like hearing your favorite tunes through some speakers.

Related Best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2025 Enjoy your music anywhere with the best portable Bluetooth speakers

With that said, a Bluetooth speaker is an absolute must, and we have the perfect one to recommend that's packed with features and won't break the bank. For a limited time, the Monster S150 is down to its lowest price ever thanks to an 80% discount from Amazon that drops it down to just $30. This is the best price we've seen this speaker, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Monster S150 Bluetooth speaker?