If you want a pair of earbuds that can really handle it all, then these Monster N-Lite 210s are going to be for you. Not only do you get excellent durability and a secure fit, but you also get fantastic audio, along with an irresistible price. For a limited time, you can score 80% off from Amazon, with special discounts that knock the price down to just $30. Just be sure to clip all the coupons before checking out to save big.

What's great about the Monster N-Lite 210 earbuds?

The Monster N-Lite 210 earbuds deliver full and robust sound thanks to their 13mm drivers, and provide a comfortable and tight fit thanks to their design. There's also some level of customization here as well, thanks to the three different sized eartips and wings that come in the box.

Like most modern earbuds, you also get access to useful controls, providing essential controls for calls and music playback. As far as battery life goes, you're going to get up to 32 hours of use, and the IPX5 rating means that these are waterproof, allowing you to feel confident when using them in less than ideal environments.

For the most part, not a bad pair of earbuds to purchase at the current price of just $30. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offers a wealth of features, then these aren't going to be it. But if you want a pair that you can use confidently in all environments, then these are definitely worth picking up.

