Monopoly Go is a game filled with resource management. You must play against the game's odds to acquire collectibles. One of the best collectibles you can earn is stickers. Monopoly Go introduces seasonal albums that players can complete for fantastic prizes like free dice rolls, cash, new tokens, and exclusive shield skins. Though the mobile game has a gameplay mechanic that prevents players from finishing sticker albums quickly (unless you buy purple packs from the cash shop), you need to open sticker packs and hope you receive the stickers you need.

Stickers are obtained randomly, and you can easily receive duplicates. But to ensure duplicate drops feel less disappointing, Monopoly Go converts these into stars. Our tutorial will show step-by-step instructions on sending stars to other players using any reliable Android gaming and iOS device you own.

How to receive stars in Monopoly Go

You cannot start earning stars until you've unlocked the sticker album feature in Monopoly Go. The feature unlocks when you've reached Net Worth upgrade 15. Once you unlock sticker albums, you can start opening up sticker packs. These packs will give players an assortment of stickers, separated by rarity; the more stars a sticker has, the rarer the drop. Players requiring gold stickers often wait for the Golden Blitz trading event to get their hands on rare stickers.

Sticker stars come into play when a player has pulled the same sticker copy multiple times. Instead of gaining nothing from a duplicate, you can turn these extra copies into stars.

How to exchange stars in Monopoly Go

Since you cannot directly trade stars in Monopoly Go, you can send duplicate stickers of what your friend already owns and have those converted into stars. It requires coordination, so you may want to discuss trades through official media channels like Discord and Facebook. Trading stickers at a higher rarity will gift more stars to the player. You also only have five trades per day. To learn how to send stars in Monopoly Go, keep reading below.

Launch the Monopoly Go app. Select Album at the bottom of the game board. Choose a duplicate sticker to send; duplicates have a +1 label above the name. Close Tap Send To Friend. Select a friend from the in-game list or search for a friend's name. Close Tap Continue. Select Send > Okay. Close

How to use stars in Monopoly Go

You may wonder why it's important to accumulate sticker stars. Once you've acquired a number of stars, you can trade them in for a safe. Safes will contain great rewards in Monopoly Go, like free dice rolls, sticker packs, and in-game cash. Note that saving for the most expensive safe can help you earn rarer stickers (they cost 1000 stars).

To start exchanging stars, navigate to Album and tap the Safe icon.

