If you have already downloaded Scopely's version of Monopoly on your iOS or Android gaming device, you will already know it plays vastly different from the classic board game. In Monopoly Go, you don't play directly with other players. Instead, Monopoly Go incentivizes adding friends for free dice rolls and trading stickers. But once you've publicly posted your invite link to open spaces, you risk bringing strangers to your game. Also, the game has a Facebook account link feature, and all your Facebook friends who play Monopoly Go will automatically fill your friends list.

There are too many people to track, so manually cleaning your in-game friends section is a great option. Our guide below will demonstrate how to remove friends on Monopoly Go and prevent more from being added to your friends list without permission.

How to remove friends in Monopoly Go

Every friend you've made in Monopoly Go will appear on your in-game friends list. You can access this list by navigating to the Leaderboard section in the app. We've created a tutorial to show you how to get there step-by-step.

Open Monopoly Go. Tap the Friends tab at the bottom right corner inside the Monopoly Go game. Select the Leaderboard tab (the last tab on the right). Close Tap on a friend you wish to unfriend; you can only remove one friend at a time. Select Remove. Close Tap the Remove button (again).

Now you're done. You've successfully removed a player from your Monopoly Go friends list.

How to unlink Facebook from a Monopoly Go account

Players may have already linked their Facebook accounts to earn free dice rolls. But once you've linked your social media account, you're locked into that account until you've disconnected it from the settings. To prevent an onslaught of unknown friends from populating your friends list, we will show you how to unlink Facebook on Monopoly Go.

Open Monopoly Go. Tap the Hamburger button (triple three lines) inside the Monopoly Go game at the top-right corner. Select Settings. Close Tap Manage Account > Disconnect. Confirm again by tapping Disconnect. Close

Once you've disconnected the Facebook account, exit the app and re-login to your Guest account. If you still struggle to disconnect Facebook from the Monopoly Go app, navigate to Customer Service from the in-game Settings menu, then tap Chat with us.

Can you re-add a removed friend in Monopoly Go?

Yes. You will follow the same steps to add a friend in Monopoly Go. The game will send a friend request notification and notify you when the friend has accepted your friend request.

Shield up in Monopoly Go

Part of Scopely's social interactions in Monopoly Go includes promoting indirect PvP (player versus player) activities between game boards. Anyone can commit a Shutdown and a Bank Heist to get ahead in the game while bringing other people down. Instead of blocking a player, consider keeping a healthy stash of shields before you log out of the game. You will find that the best defense is a great offense; following that way of thinking will immensely improve your overall gaming experience.