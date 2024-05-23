Flipping through the rule book for Hasbro's classic board game, Monopoly, you will notice that a standard game can take anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes, and most sessions last over 90 (assuming House Rules). But what about Scopely's mobile game, Monopoly Go? How long until you finish all the city boards and complete the milestones the game sets out? What is the number of levels you should expect in the iOS and Android app? Can you finish before all your fellow Tycoons do? We are here to answer all your questions regarding Scopely's Monopoly Go and explain how many levels there are and how to complete them.

If you haven't checked out Monopoly Go yet, adding the casual board game to your iOS or Android library on your chosen gaming device is easy. However, you may want to learn more about the app's structure using our guide below.

What is considered a level in Monopoly Go?

Most assume a level in Monopoly Go equates to the game board you're playing on, but levels can hold another meaning. For example, a level can refer to the board level you're on, but it can also mean your player level. The player level is measured by Monopoly Go's Net Worth (the blue icon on the top left of the screen).

How do you progress to another board and level in Monopoly Go?

Monopoly Go is about delicately balancing resources, most notably cash and dice rolls. Players use cash to upgrade Landmarks and monopolize properties while on the board. But getting around from tile to tile requires rolling — making acquiring free dice rolls an indispensable source for level progression.

How to complete a level

You complete boards in Monopoly Go by upgrading all your Landmarks. Once you've constructed all five Landmarks and upgraded each to six levels, you finish that board level.

Upgrading Landmarks quickly means paying cash (in-game currency) upfront; the amount gets increasingly expensive for higher levels. Other players can demolish your Landmarks during Shutdowns, forcing you to repair them; you can prevent your buildings from being damaged by equipping them with new shields. Every successful Shutdown will make your Landmark lose one level; this is one of the main ways the app slows down your progress.

You also don't progress if you can't earn cash. Players who target you for Bank Heists will steal from your stash. As a result, you will want to log in daily and earn more money via the board, Quick Wins, Community Chests, and events, then use it to build and upgrade your Landmarks before logging off for the day. The game rewards steady progress, so completing all the board levels in one go is impossible.

Raising player level, or Net Worth, is based on building and upgrading Landmarks and completing property color sets. These give you experience points to reach the next Net Worth tier — the game's primary leveling system.

How many boards are in Monopoly Go?

Monopoly Go has over 150 unique boards. Ranging from famous cities like Las Vegas to New York and fictional places like Fairy Tales and Dinosaur Land. New accounts get assigned a variant, which places them in one of the eight groups. These boards can have anywhere from 40 to 150 in each group. Beginners start in New York City; you only know which variant your account belongs to once you've completed the first five boards.

How many Monopoly Go levels are currently in the game?

Short answer: there is no max level in Monopoly Go.

There are infinite board game levels in Monopoly Go. However, the city or fictional location representing the different levels starts repeating itself. Players report reaching over 700 boards since the app's release and having a Net Worth of over 10,000.

The game doesn't appear to have a conclusive ending (unlike the original version of Monopoly). In a regular game of Monopoly, once someone wins all the properties and bankrupts all the players competing on the same board, they are deemed the undisputed winner. In Monopoly Go, there is only a global leaderboard, and you're not directly competing by buying other player's properties. Theoretically, you can play Monopoly Go in an infinite loop until you're satisfied with your standings and rewards — or if the live service becomes terminated, then the game officially ends.

