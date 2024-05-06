Monopoly is one of the best board games you can play in your family's living room or with friends. As you explore Monopoly Go, you will notice differences in how it sets itself apart from Hasbro's classic board game. Monopoly Go may look like an adaptation on the surface, but it is far from it. Both games differ in objectives; Monopoly Go has a stronger single-player focus, and you can only play Monopoly Go on reliable Android phones, tablets, and iOS devices.

In contrast, the century-old game has a deep history of appearing in different digital and physical forms. Monopoly Go also builds its gameboards around world-famous cities while operating on a live service model, bringing updates and new boards. There's more to Monopoly Go than meets the eye, so we will explain what it is and how it differs from the classic board game we all know.

What is Monopoly Go, and how does it differ from the classic board game?

Monopoly Go is not the same as Monopoly, the classic board game owned by Hasbro. Monopoly Go (2023) is a mobile game developed and published by Scopely (previous works include Yahtzee with Buddies) in collaboration with Hasbro. In this reimagined version of Monopoly, Mr. Monopoly serves as the game's figurehead.

Source: Scopely

Monopoly Go operates on a live-service model; the game doesn't work offline. It also has new objectives and events that were not present in the original Monopoly game. Players focus on acquiring properties and Landmarks while learning to juggle resources; it is also primarily a single-player experience with added social elements. So anyone can pause and resume Monopoly Go as they please. In a game of Monopoly, most people complete the game in one sitting, which also centers around having multiple people to play with.

Another noticeable difference is the availability. You can only play Monopoly Go on Android and iOS, whereas Monopoly has several digital iterations on platforms ranging from consoles to portable devices.

Monopoly Go: Primary objectives, gameplay, and how to win

In Monopoly Go, players try to build their own empire. The game's mechanics still revolves around buying and upgrading properties while building up to owning Landmarks. Cash still drives all the economics on the gameboard, and not earning enough can cause bankruptcy.

Source: Scopely

Players can earn virtual cash in Monopoly Go. Ways to earn cash include prioritizing property sets (acquiring sets of the same color), building and upgrading Landmarks, landing on Chance and Community Chest spaces, obtaining free gifts offered in the in-game store, finishing Quick Win tasks, and succeeding in Bank Heists (triggered events and mini-games). Overall, the game emphasizes resource management, so it is up to the player and luck on how they plan to acquire more before going bankrupt.

Raising Net Worth is the long-term goal of Monopoly Go. Net Worth determines the new features and items you unlock and provides a metric for a player's overall progression. A player's Net Worth in Monopoly Go also affects where they land on the leaderboards.

Monopoly Go: About multiplayer

In addition to its single-player experience, Monopoly Go incorporates some multiplayer components. It is possible to play with friends and family but in a much more restrictive way. Players can directly add friends and family via phone number, Facebook, or an invite link. Monopoly Go also includes a suggested friends list for adding other players.

Source: Scopely

Players can interact with other players by checking profiles, joining Guilds, and targeting another player's game through a Bank Heist event. Currently, there is no direct way to play against players within the same gameboard. Though, adding players grants free dice rolls, a valuable resource in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go: About dice rolls

Players need dice rolls to move around the gameboard, similar to the classic Monopoly board. Dice rolls are the driving force of Monopoly Go. It dictates how many tiles you can move and which spaces you land on; manipulating the dice rolls to land on specific spaces is a key strategy in Monopoly Go.

Monopoly Go introduces Dice Multipliers. Because Dice Multipliers often come at a high cost, many players strive to earn as many free dice rolls as possible. A common rule of thumb is to max out the Dice Multiplier when at six, seven, or eight dice rolls away from landing on a targetted space. However, fewer rolls will be available on subsequent turns once players use their multiplier.

Players will only have a limited number of dice rolls each day. Short-duration events, known as High Rollers, can also change the roll multiplier limit. These events can occur daily and get announced on the official Monopoly Go Discord server.

Monopoly Go: About tournaments

Monopoly Go hosts a variety of special tournaments. Inside tournaments, players can earn prizes such as dice rolls, Diamonds, cash, avatars, and power-ups. Tournaments will have unique rules and currency, plus an exclusive leaderboard. Common game elements in play during tournaments include Bank Heists and Shutdowns. The app also has a matchmaking system that allows Monopoly Go players to face each other; players with similar skill levels will get matched against each other on a leaderboard. How players progress in Monopoly Go will ultimately determine their skill level, placing them in a similar rank during a tournament.

Source: Scopely

Every Monopoly Go tournament has an outlined ruleset and requirements for joining. Anyone can view more details from the announcements page inside the Monopoly Go app.

How in-app purchases affect Monopoly Go

First and foremost, Monopoly Go is a mobile game. That makes it susceptible to IAPs (in-app purchases), especially since it is free to play. Monopoly Go has an in-game store where anyone can buy power-ups, speed-up timers, stickers and cosmetics using the game's limited premium currency (Diamonds). The store sells packs that can be bought with real money; these packs often come bundled with resources like dice rolls and Diamonds.

Paying into IAPs will offer advantages to progress through the board faster, but it is not considered pay-to-win in the strict sense that attaining the same rewards without spending is impossible. Also, Monopoly Go requires a degree of luck to succeed in-game; purchasing IAPs will only offer more chances. But the game is still heavily monetized.

Monopoly Go is not Monopoly

Monopoly Go deceptively looks like a reskin of the classic board game, but it is far from it. It still offers gamers a new way to experience the flash and fun of the classic game board in a way that is more suited to mobile. However, if you're looking for offline mobile games, there are better choices than Monopoly Go, as the game requires a stable internet connection to download and play. Otherwise, if that's not an issue, you can check out Monopoly Go using our widget below.