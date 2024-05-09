Experiencing a landmark demolished can be demoralizing, especially when you've just started playing Monopoly Go on your gaming phone and have little resources and Net Worth. Luckily, the game has a mechanic to protect you from player attacks. You can use shields to defend your empire in real time. Besides the regular shields you steadily earn by playing, you can change how they look by obtaining new skins. Below, we've created a guide describing how to get different shields while breaking down all the sources for how to get more shields in Monopoly Go.

Related What is Monopoly Go? Everything you need to know about the latest take on one of the most beloved board games

What are shields in Monopoly Go?

Shields are an essential resource in Monopoly Go. Using shields on your landmarks can prevent a Shutdown. Shutdowns occur when other players raid your city and demolish your landmarks. A successful demolish grants the invading player with prizes (such as cash). But there's always a defensive gameplay maneuver that the host can use, which is where shields come in.

Players can protect their landmarks with shields; another player who tries to demolish a shielded landmark will block the attack, which reduces their rewards. There's a limit to how shields can protect a landmark; shields can only protect one star of every landmark it has equipped.

Close

You can also only hold so many shields at once; if you acquire more than five shields, the excess becomes dice. Shields also only offer a single use, and you can only equip up to three on a single landmark.

How to get new shields in Monopoly Go

Shields are a valuable in-game resource, but acquiring them isn't complex. You can earn shields just by playing. But here are the various ways Monopoly Go players can acquire shields:

Collect shields by landing on Property Tiles with shields. Finish Quick Win tasks. Participate in Monopoly Go events. Acquire Net Worth upgrades via milestones.

Which new shields can you get in Monopoly Go?

Since the September 2023 update, players can acquire different shield skins. Shields skins are purely cosmetic; they do not change how regular shields function in Monopoly Go. But it is still nice to have as a collectible item compared to the iconic shields seen in-game.

However, if you're a new Monopoly Go player, you've likely missed a handful of shield skins. Most of these skins have only been available for a limited time. You obtain the vast majority of shield skins through seasonal events. But don't worry, these shields are purely cosmetic and don't give players any advantage over regular shields. Participating in Monopoly Go's seasonal events and tournaments often rewards players with in-game resources like cash and free dice rolls.

Where can you find the new shield skins?

You can view the shields you own inside the Shield Showroom through the Monopoly Go app on Android or iOS. To learn how to get to the Showroom, read the tutorial below.

Launch the Monopoly Go app. Tap the Triple line at the top right corner. Select My Showroom. Close Tap the Shield icon button, which is the button in the middle. Close

Alternatively, selecting the three shield icons at the top of the screen is a shortcut to the Shield showcase in your Showroom.

Enjoy collecting sticker packs and prize drops in Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go is a dynamic mobile game created by Scopely. The company releases limited events like Golden Blitzes that may drop without a moment's notice. Items collected through Monopoly Go, like free dice rolls and cash, will keep you miles ahead of other players. So, you will want to keep up with the game's seasonal and partner events. Remember to bring your family and friends to join the fun!