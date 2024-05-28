In Hasbro's Monopoly board game, money is considered the driving force; players running out of money would eventually become bankrupt and have to swallow their loss at the table. However, in Scopely's Monopoly Go, money is not the limiting factor; you will gain and lose cash daily. But to keep playing, you need actions — those actions are dictated by how many times you roll the dice. Dice determines everything you do in-game. It controls your income and your overall progression and Net Worth.

If you've only just started playing Scopely's Monopoly Go game on your iOS and Android gaming device, catching up to all the free dice rolls you've missed doesn't take long. many different sources exist for getting dice without feeling pressured to pay up. So, to help get you started, new player or veteran, we've outlined all the ways you can earn free dice in Monopoly Go.

Related What is Monopoly Go? Everything you need to know about the latest take on one of the most beloved board games

Collecting Daily Treats in Monopoly Go

Logging into Monopoly Go automatically gets you the Daily Treat (think of these like login bonuses). But consistently logging in will keep giving you more free dice rolls. All you have to do is log into the Android or iOS app and tap Collect after it pops up on your screen.

Close

Daily Treats for collecting free gifts resets every 18 hours.

Adding new friends on Monopoly Go for free dice rolls

This is one of the easiest ways to earn free dice in Monopoly Go, especially when starting a new account. You also need at least five friends to start the daily Jackpot game, and having friends actively using you for Community Chests will net you free dice rolls.

You can add friends by:

Sending a unique invite link to new players

Linking your account to Facebook

Adding your phone's contact list

If none of the methods apply, you can use Monopoly Go's suggested friends feature to add strangers. Tap Friends in the lower right corner and select Add under Suggested.

Close

Remember that they have to accept your friend request, which may take time or doesn't happen if they tap the Deny button next to your friend request. Adding strangers always poses a risk of getting your friend request ignored. If you still haven't had any luck, you can always check around on Monopoly Go's official Discord server, Reddit, Facebook, or even post on social media.

Scopely supplies free dice redemption codes every month. You must reach level 15 in Net Worth to redeem free dice links. To redeem free dice links, visit Monopoly Go's social media and community platforms below for a list containing working links. Select a link to redeem while on your gaming device (the one with the Monopoly Go app). The link will redirect you to the Monopoly Go app to claim the free dice rolls; select Claim to have the dice added to your inventory.

Most free dice links are available for a limited time only. You may encounter expired links while you're searching for free dice links.

Do not click on free dice roll links outside trusted sources; you do not want to fall victim to phishing attempts.

Completing sticker albums

Not only does completing sticker albums offer amazing rewards to help your in-game progression, but exchanging duplicate stickers for stars gets you one step closer to a safe. Safes will have free dice rolls included.

To hand over your stars, navigate to Album and tap the Safe icon at the bottom right corner.

Close

Participating in events and tournaments

Scopely introduces limited-time and partner events to bring prizes and fun into Monopoly Go. However, these events often don't get announced ahead of time, and the best way to learn when an event occurs is by visiting Monopoly Go's community pages like Facebook, Reddit, or Discord to keep up to date. Also, you will see new icons pop up in-game with timers. Some Monopoly Go events include discounts for paid items, but others may consist of freebies. Cash, dice rolls, and lower-rarity sticker packs are often given for free.

Close

Another way to earn free dice rolls is to participate in tournaments. Players of similar levels are grouped together on a leaderboard. Depending on the position you land on the leaderboard and the tournament's milestones you reach, you can earn many great rewards, like free dice rolls. Just note that as a newer player, these tournaments are competitive, and obtaining a high leaderboard rank may prove difficult.

Finishing Quick Wins

Monopoly Go's Quick Wins feature unlocks at level 35 on Net Worth. Quick Wins are daily tasks you can complete on the side while playing Monopoly Go. They often include rolling dice, upgrading landmarks, completing Bank Heists and Shutdowns, and even landing on specific tiles.

There are seven challenges to complete in total that reset every day. You have to complete one task before another one opens. Each completion adds progress to unlocking the Weekly Prize, which includes free dice rolls. The Weekly Prize resets every Monday. You can learn how much time is left by tapping on Wins and viewing the Quick Wins menu in-game.

Close

Opening Community Chests

To unlock Community Chests in Monopoly Go, you need to have five friends on your in-game friends list. You can get started by tapping the Invite button on the Chest on the board or sending out friend requests and invite links.

Once you've unlocked Community Chests, you can play the Daily Jackpot game, which occurs once a day.

Close

To play to unlock the Community Chest, you must land on Community Chest tiles. Landing on these tiles adds money to the Chest. You can open it when the Chest glows blue, but we recommend waiting until later to open it. Once you've opened the Chest, it brings you to a Jackpot minigame, where you remove friends' avatars from the board to uncover keys. The more friends you remove from the board, the bigger the prize.

However, for free dice rolls, you earn those by helping other friends open their Chests. Every time a friend uses you as part of the Jackpot minigame, you earn ten dice as a reward. To claim it, navigate to the Friends section inside the app and tap Claim > Collect.

Close

Other methods for Monopoly Go free dice rolls

Outside of the main methods, there are other ways to get free dice rolls just by playing. Landing on shield tiles when you already have three will convert the excess into free dice. Another method includes waiting an hour in-game to have free dice rolls given to you. The last other notable method includes getting free spins after completing property tile color sets.

What about free dice from Monopoly Go hacks and cheats?

Resorting to free dice hacks could get your account banned; it is considered an exploit and cheating, which goes directly against Monopoly Go's Terms of Service. So, we highly recommend players avoid using this method. Luckily, there are still plenty of ways to get free dice rolls using the outlined methods above.

Still low on dice?

Unfortunately, since Monopoly Go is an active game, you may use up your dice rolls faster than you can earn them back. Playing will naturally get you more as you increase your Net Worth and participate in daily and seasonal events. But maybe it is time to wait and take a break from actively playing Monopoly Go. Instead, you can stretch your legs, grab your phone, and catch some Pokémon while enjoying some fresh air.