Monopoly Go is a mobile board game created and operated by Scopely. It purposely shares themes with Hasbro's famous Monopoly game. Though Monopoly Go doesn't completely follow the same official rules as Hasbro's game, players can still suffer consequences like losing money and going bankrupt.

Related What is Monopoly Go? Everything you need to know about the latest take on one of the most beloved board games

Monopoly Go includes mini-games that are somewhat RNG-dependent on how they play out, but you still need the means to get there. Our guide discusses what happens when a player goes bankrupt while playing Monopoly Go and what you can do to get yourself out of the hole — don't let Monopoly Go's game mechanics get the best out of you while gaming on your Android and iOS device.

What happens when you run out of funds in Monopoly Go

In a game of economics, you are bound to gain and lose cash. Monopoly Go is no exception. It's about buying and owning properties and upgrading landmarks. You also need to pay rent and pay your share in the Jackpot. Everything costs money, so everyone rolls dice to earn more to keep the game going on their next turn.

Close

In the original Monopoly game, losing all your money meant losing your spot at the table; you eventually accumulated debt to another player or the Bank after running out of mortgaged properties to sell off. Going bankrupt meant you'd have to relinquish all your assets, which would be auctioned off to the highest bidding player as the new owner. In the game of economics, the last player standing is deemed the winner.

What happens when you go bankrupt in Monopoly go

Monopoly Go is a live-service mobile game. This means you don't lose the game if you go bankrupt, but it does set your progress back. You have to work toward earning enough in-game money to play. Thankfully, if you have dice rolls, it is easy enough to do.

Ways to lose cash and become bankrupt

Since Monopoly Go has mechanics where you directly steal money from other players and ruin their progress by demolishing buildings, anyone can lose progress. When your buildings are destroyed, it also costs money to repair them. Below we've listed the common methods to lose cash in Monopoly Go.

Spending all your cash

Bank Heist/Mega Heist events targetting you

Landing on Community Chest tiles

Paying rent

Paying the bail on the Go To Jail tiles

Close

How to earn cash in Monopoly Go

The best way to avoid bankruptcy is to ensure you have a healthy amount of money next to your name. But you also want to be careful not to spend too long away from the game — as players can target your assets for Bank Heists and Shutdowns. Eventually, you will want to spend your earnings on building upgrades and use them for playing. The trick is to have some savings but not let them grow too large; otherwise, players may deem you an easy target to steal from. Below, we've listed the best and most consistent ways to earn in-game cash.

Use your dice multipliers effectively to pass through the Go Tile

Collecting rent

Consistently logging in

Completing Quick Wins

Be lucky in Jackpot

Adding friends to the game

Participating in tournaments and seasonal events

Opening daily gifts

Completing sticker sets and albums

Raising Net Worth

Shutdown weak landmarks

Succeeding in Bank Heists and Mega Heists

Close

Part of the fun and sometimes stress is ensuring you're landing on the correct tiles. It's why most players save their free dice rolls when needed; landing on Community Chest tiles requires a degree of luck and adding five friends to the game.

You can also control the amount of money by spending less when you can. For example, landing on a free parking or jail visitor space won't cost you anything. However, this can change occasionally, as Monopoly Go introduces special limited-timed events for free parking. Free parking events reward players with extra cash and dice rolls for landing on free parking spaces.

Monopoly Go is all about rolling the dice

As it turns out, losing and earning cash is only a small part of Monopoly Go. How you manipulate your dice dictates which rewards (or consequences) you encounter on the game board. But if you decide that rolling and accumulating dice is too stressful, we have plenty of great casual games you can try out.