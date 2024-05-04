If you've ever partook in the 100-year-old board game (derived from the Landlord's Game) by Hasbro, you will know just how scarily addictive it is to play Monopoly with your family and friends. The modified Monopoly mobile game, Monopoly Go (created by Scopely in collaboration with Hasbro), emphasizes its single-player experience. Fortunately, Scopely didn't eliminate the game's social aspects. You can still play with friends and family in the Monopoly Go app. All you need to do is add friends using the three easy ways to build up your friends list. So, we've created a step-by-step guide demonstrating how to add friends to Monopoly Go on any dependable Android phone or tablet.

Monopoly Go friends list assumptions

Before diving into our tutorial, note that it assumes you plan to add pre-established friends. If you want to add strangers or new friends, you can do so by tapping the app's Add Friends button inside the Friends menu (you will see a list of suggested friends).

If you add friends from your contact list on Android or iOS, you can gain up to 30 free dice rolls. However, this method requires adding your phone number and allowing Monopoly Go access to your phone's contact list. Otherwise, once you've finished syncing your contacts to your friend's list, you can freely block the app's permissions from re-accessing your contacts. To get started, read the steps below.

1. Launch Monopoly Go.

2. Visit the Friends tab in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap Contacts under the Add Friends tab.

4. Select Add Contacts.

5. Add your phone number and select Continue.

Add friends through Facebook

Adding Facebook friends will earn you 25 free dice rolls. It is also the easiest way to add friends on Monopoly Go; once your account has found friends that have connected their Facebook account with Monopoly Go, it will automatically populate your friends list within the app. We will walk you through this process below.

1. Launch Monopoly Go.

2. Navigate to the Friends tab.

3. Under the Add Friends tab, select Facebook.

4. Tap Confirm.

New Monopoly Go accounts

After you've installed Monopoly Go, you can select Facebook as a login method. Anyone on your Facebook account's friends list who's previously linked to Monopoly Go to their Facebook account will get added automatically.

1. Download the Monopoly Go app.

2. Tap I agree to the Terms of Service.

3. On the start page, tap Play with friends.

Invite friends by creating an invite link

You can send invite links to friends who've never played Monopoly Go. Once someone opens your invite link, it will direct them to the Play Store's Monopoly Go download page. Unfortunately, this method is a bit more tedious since you must send installation links to each friend. Below, we will show you how to access and share the Monopoly Go invite link.

1. Launch Monopoly Go.

2. Go to Friends in the bottom right corner.

3. Tap Invite under the Add Friends tab.

4. On the next page, select the Invite button.

You can share the link directly (copy and paste), send it in a messaging app, or post it on social media.

If you encounter issues adding friends using this method, ensure the invitee has cleared their browser history.

