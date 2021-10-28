MagSafe was one of the standout new features of the iPhone 12 lineup, and it was something that I immediately wanted on my phone. Thankfully, there are already several options for retrofitting Android phones, and the (M)Force case from Moment could be the best yet.

I'd been using the Mophie Snap Adapter for a few months before I got my hands on Moment's alternative, and while there was a lot to like, it wasn't perfect. Dust and pocket lint stick to the adhesive that holds the adapter to your phone, making it almost impossible to clean. Thankfully, that's not an issue with Moment's solution.

M(Force case)

This is the best implementation of MagSafe on non-iPhones I've seen, and it more than justifies the $50 price tag. Because it was designed for the S21 specifically, the magnets perfectly line up with the wireless charging coils inside the phone. The (M)Force case is also thin and light, making it much less bulky than the Snap Adapter, which you have to stick onto the back of your phone or case.

The magnets aren't quite as strong, but the (M)Force still holds my phone securely to all of the accessories I've tried. Naturally, the case is compatible with Moment's many excellent lenses, making it a great option for serious mobile photographers.

Sadly, (M)Force cases are only available for a few iPhones, the Galaxy S21 series, and the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so if you're using something else, the Snap Adapter would still be the best option.

(M)Force case

Moment Pro Tripod Mount for MagSafe

Moment offers a wide range of MagSafe accessories in addition to the (M)Force case, including a wall and car mounts, but my favorite is the Pro Tripod Mount. It's sold in three varieties; the basic mount with no cold shoe attachment; landscape only; and the landscape+portrait mount, which I have here.

The whole thing is made of aluminum so it feels sturdy and lightweight. Setting it up is simple — attach it to your tripod, rotate the shoe mount into the correct orientation, and then snap the phone into place using the magnets. I've only had the opportunity to use this a couple of times, but it hasn't failed to impress me so far. Next time I want to do some astrophotography, I'll be using this to attach my phone to my tripod. You can buy the Pro Tripod Mount from Moment for $60.

If the tripod is something you're interested in, but Moment doesn't make an (M)Force case for your phone, not to worry. The Mophie Snap Adapter works just fine with all of Moment's MagSafe accessories.

Pro Tripod Mount

Moment Cold Shoe Mount for MagSafe

If you need to do some hand-held photography but still want access to your cold shoe accessories, like a microphone, spirit level, or flash, Moment has you covered with the Cold Shoe Mount. I'll be predominantly using the spirit level to line up shots properly, but unfortunately, that didn't arrive in time to use in this review. I can say that the mount itself is very well put together, though, and I'll update this post when I've given the attachments a go. The mount will set you back $40.

Cold Shoe Mount

Moment Wall Mount for MagSafe

You can attach the mount to your wall using one of the included adhesive pads or by screwing it in for something more permanent. I used the pad to attach it to the bathroom tiles near the sink, and it's incredibly sturdy, so you don't have to worry about your phone's safety. I watch a lot of YouTube in the morning and being able to quickly stick the phone on the wall while I brush my teeth is easier (and safer) than propping it up on my sink.

Another potential use case I see is getting one of Mophie's Snap Adapters and using this to mount an old phone to a wall so you can use it as a smart home hub, of sorts, for controlling your lights and heating. It's reasonably priced at $20, so it's easy to recommend.

Overall I've been very impressed by Moment's MagSafe accessories, and the (M)Force case is the best way to add MagSafe to your phone, provided you own one of the few models it's available for. The only downside, other than availability, is the price. $50 is a lot for a phone case, and the accessories aren't cheap either, especially if you want get a whole suite of them. Even so, considering how well everything works, I'd say it's definitely worth the price of admission.

