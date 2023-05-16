The Moga XP-Ultra is a controller with plenty of tricks up its sleeve that doesn't compromise on quality. While the high price tag will put off those looking for a simple controller, it's clear that the Moga XP-Ultra is one of the most versatile and useful Android-compatible controllers around.

However, in attempting to fulfill so many use cases, the Moga XP-Ultra struggles to compete with specialized controllers. These include snap-on controllers like the GameSir X2 Pro that offer a more comfortable and portable experience for gaming on your phone, or full-size controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller offer the same features for a lower price. While the overall result of the Moga XP-Ultra's versatility is brilliant, you may find your needs satisfied elsewhere for half the price or less.

Moga XP-Ultra 8 / 10

The Moga XP-Ultra is a powerful Bluetooth and USB-C gaming controller that will feel at home with your Android device, PC, or console. While the $130 retail price is undoubtedly too high, and a few design flaws hold it back, this premium controller won't disappoint.

Brand PowerA Platform PC, Xbox, Android-based devices Battery 2000 mAh (40 hours via Bluetooth) Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 4.2) & Wired via USB-C Headset Support Yes Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Two rear buttons on grip Available Colors Black Region Compatibility Worldwide Price $130 Pros Excellent build quality

Detachable grip makes it easy to game on the go

Incredibly versatile Cons Struggles to match up to purpose-built controllers

Mini-controller isn?t practical with a phone $130 at Amazon $130 at PowerA

Price, availability, and accessories

The Moga XP-Ultra is available worldwide for $130 through major hardware retailers like Amazon and the official PowerA website. The box includes the controller, a detachable grip, a mobile gaming clip, and a braided USB-C to USB-A cable.

Design

Pulling the controller out of the box for the first time, I was immediately reassured by its size, weight, and general feel. The first impression is one of quality (as you would expect from the price tag), and the controller has plenty of features to reinforce this impression.

While the face buttons have been rearranged slightly to accommodate a mobile clip slot, the Moga XP-Ultra offers a roughly identical layout to a standard Xbox controller. The addition of programmable buttons on the rear of the grip is a bonus, but the detachable mini-controller is the most noticeable part of the design. Separate the mini-controller from the grip, and you’ve got a pocket-sized controller that (besides the lack of rear buttons) has all the functionality of the combined setup, including rumble motors and the mobile gaming clip attachment.

The mini-pad is the most significant difference between the Moga XP-Ultra and similar controllers, so I spent most of my time testing the controller in this format. Portability is the most important thing for me regarding Android-compatible controllers, and the mini-controller is the perfect compromise between a full-size and snap-on controller. It’s so small it can even fit into my trouser pocket, but the lack of a grip presents a unique problem for gaming on Android phones.

The mini-controller is the perfect gaming solution if you’re traveling and gaming with a tablet, but if you’re looking to use the controller with its included phone clip, you’ll immediately notice the weight problem.

No matter how much I fiddled with the orientation of the clip, the weight of my phone was constantly trying to pull the controller backward and out of my hands. Without the grip, you can’t grip the controller with your palms, so your fingers have to do the heavy lifting.

Of course, this means you’ll be battling to hold the controller when you move your fingers around the controller. While I eventually found a way to grip the controller using the base of my fingers, the strain meant I couldn’t hold it for longer than 15 minutes.

This is a huge drawback, as to game with the Moga XP-Ultra comfortably on the go, I have to bring the grip, which doubles the amount of space it takes up. But beyond this issue, the controller is nearly perfect.

The Moga XP-Ultra’s buttons and triggers are snappy and satisfying. While they’re a little too light for my preference (you’ll struggle to hold the triggers halfway), the result is perfect for FPS or driving games. Since receiving the controller, I’ve switched to using it over my Xbox Core Wireless controller for my FPS gaming, as the feedback from the Moga XP-Ultra is far better.

The Moga XP-Ultra offers a USB-C port for charging and connectivity, along with a headphone jack on the bottom. The switch to detach the grip from the controller is easy to press, but you won’t accidentally hit it while gaming. However, you can easily detach and reattach the controller during gameplay without interrupting gameplay.

Compatibility and connectivity

The Moga XP-Ultra offers Bluetooth connectivity for Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and Android devices. You can also play with a wired connection to boost the battery life. When playing over the Bluetooth 4.2 connection, I encountered no perceptible input lag on any device.

I tested the phone clip with a Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, and Asus Rog 6 Pro. Each phone fits perfectly, even with a case, and there’s room to spare for unorthodox phones like the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, which have a thicker profile than regular phones when folded.

The programmable buttons on the rear of the grip can be set to any of the Moga XP-Ultra's face buttons or triggers. This takes seconds; just press the program button at the bottom of the controller to map a button (press a button, then one of the programmable buttons to complete the process). Full instructions can be found in the controller's user manual.

Battery life

PowerA claims the Moga XP-Ultra offers 40 hours of battery life over Bluetooth or 60 hours via a wired connection. Upon receiving the controller a week ago, I charged the unit to full, and it’s still above 50% after rigorous testing. The 2000mAh battery should be more than enough for daily use, especially if you plug your controller in when it’s idle. However, with the high price tag, I would have liked to see fast charging included.

Competition

The Moga XP-Ultra is a jack-of-all-trades controller that doesn’t skimp on quality. However, it struggles to compete against purpose-built controllers that offer better value in their respective areas.

The Steel Series Stratus+ is a full-sized controller with fast charging (15 minutes for 90 minutes of use), better battery life (90 hours), and a mobile gaming clip. While it isn’t as portable as the Moga XP-Ultra, at $60, it’s far better value if you just want a full-sized Android-compatible controller.

If portability is your priority, the Turtle Beach Atom is the most versatile snap-on controller. A unique design means it only takes up a little more space than the Moga XP-Ultra’s mini controller, and the snap-on design lets you comfortably game with a mobile device.

However, it doesn’t offer the same versatility; you’ll struggle to use it with tablets or PCs. If you’re planning on just gaming on your Android phone, then at $100, the Turtle Beach Atom is better value in nearly every way.

Should you buy it?

While I love the detachable mini-controller of the Moga XP-Ultra, and the excellent build quality is undeniable, I can’t help but think most gamers would be better off with a purpose-built controller at a lower price.

At $130, this is a lot to ask, but if you need a premium controller that you can use across any Android device, console, or desktop PC, you’ll find your money well spent. But if you plan on gaming exclusively on Android phones, you can jump in at a much lower price for something almost as good.