The all-pervading smartification of everyday electronics has surely made life more convenient, thanks to levels of personalized automation you and I probably couldn't have foreseen. That even comes to home irrigation if you've got a victory or veggie garden going on. Moen has been smartifying water consumption for a while now, and at the ongoing CES 2023, it showed off a new smart controller for sprinklers. The device works with soil sensors, also new from Moen, and all the data it can gather to automate lawn watering duties.

CES entertains us with fun new tech every year, and Moen’s new Smart Sprinkler Controller is one such gadget this year (via Engadget). Moen’s gadget automatically changes watering schedules zonally using data from its accompanying soil sensors. The sensor also adapts to the season in swing and any climatic abnormalities like flooding rainstorms, changing the sprinkler activation schedule to best suit the soil and whatever’s growing in it. The soil sensors are wireless, so you won’t have to lay any fresh cabling or watch out for anything other than your existing sprinkler hoses during digging and annual maintenance. Additionally, you get the convenience and reliability of app control, along with access to real-time data about all the zones and from the sensors, making this kit a great value proposition if you have a use for it.

It replaces your existing irrigation controller and supposedly takes just 30 minutes to set up. The brand claims you might be able to cut water consumption by up to 30% and also advertises its water leak-detecting smart gadgets in the same breath.

However, these conveniences have an associated price — $180 isn't terrible for an eight-zone sprinkler controller, but $70 for soil sensors is a bit steep to us. You can control twice as many zones if you spend $235 on the controller, and buying the soil sensors for that kit at $180 could save you a few bucks. Moen says the investment is well worth the utility bill savings, but we suggest you factor in the size of your garden first.

The sprinkler controller and soil sensors will hit the market in February. If you don’t have a lawn but need to automate indoor cleaning, check out our favorite robot vacuums.