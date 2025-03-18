Summary Modretro teases a Nintendo 64 device, potentially outshining Analogue's product in the FPGA console market.

Analogue's history of poor availability and customer service creates space for Modretro to thrive as a competitor.

Price, specs, and availability are still unknown for Modretro's possible Nintendo 64 console.

About two years ago, Analogue (of Analogue Pocket fame) announced it was working on a new FGPA console based on the Nintendo 64. This is a long-awaited product from the company, which could easily result in some serious scalping once it launches. In other words, securing Analogue's wares can be incredibly challenging, which is why Modretro's arrival on the scene is so welcome. Not only was Modretro able to design and produce an original 160x144 pixel screen for its Chromatic handheld, it launched the device with very few hiccups, with units still for sale at Gamestop. Modretro managed to hit it out of the park on its first try, something Analogue still struggles with after years and years of producing products.

Basically, Modretro set itself up as a direct competitor to Analogue with the launch of its Game Boy FPGA handheld, the Chromatic, and today, Modretro's CEO has teased what looks like a Nintendo 64 controller in a post on X, with a red and blue pill that coincides with two different logos. This Matrix meme hints that taking the red pill could lead to discovering a new Nintendo 64 FPGA device, which surely can't be a coincidence when Analogue is currently spinning up its own Nintendo 64 FPGA device. Analogue better watch out; Modretro appears to be going for the throat, and rightly so. Analogue's years of anti-consumer behavior has left space for a company that's more nimble and reliable to eat its lunch, and clearly, Modretro is going for it.

Modretro teases its own Nintendo 64 console

Player 2 has entered the chat

The dirty truth is there aren't a lot of options when it comes to retail FPGA devices, especially ones that can play original carts/disks. Sure, Analogue has been around since 2011, having started with Neo Geo mods that eventually evolved into a fleet of modded consoles, which then grew into a fleet of FPGA consoles. But, Analogue has always struggled with things like timelines, delivering finished software, or delivering its promised DAC support for the Pocket, and that's on top of poor shipping costs and customer service that can ignore you for weeks to months. And that's if you're lucky enough to complete a purchase on Analogue's site whenever a product goes for sale. Its latest pre-order is the perfect example; Analogue 3D pre-orders sold out in minutes.

Analogue does not appear concerned that it doesn't have the best reputation, as it has done little to improve over the years, leaving room in the market for someone to do it better. In comes Modretro with the Chromatic, now teasing a Nintendo 64 device, and if it's anything like the Chromatic, it, too, will run on an FPGA with the ability to play physical carts. And since Analogue is currently sold out of pre-orders for the Analgue 3D, guess who all of a sudden has a real opportunity to clean up selling their own Nintendo 64 hardware?

Of course, we haven't even seen what Modretro's N64 device looks like, what it will offer for internals, or what kind of scaling we can expect from the hardware. In other words, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about Modretro's possible Nintendo 64 console. But at the end of the day, Analogue isn't likely to improve its availability, ordering process, customer support, or shipping fees after being complacent for so many years, which is why Modretro's entry into the FPGA consumer gaming market is so welcome. Analogue needs a competitor to force it to be better, and Modretro looks to have taken up this mantle with gusto, which sure makes for exciting times if you're a retro gamer.

So, make sure to keep an eye on Modretro, as it's increasingly clear we should see a Nintendo 64 FPGA console from the company sometime soon.