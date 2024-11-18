I grew up gaming and did most of my gaming on handhelds, with my trusty Game Boy getting the most attention. The Atari Lynx was cool with titles like Blue Lightning, and the Game Gear had Sonic. Still, my mainstay and first love was the Game Boy, for its superb battery life and fantastic library that still holds up to this day.

Nowadays, I split my handheld gaming time between the retro classics on my Funny Playing FPGBC and Analogue Pocket and playing new titles on my ROG Ally X. On the Game Boy side, I write modded ROMs to blank carts and collect new Game Boy games. When I caught wind of the Modretro Chromatic, I ordered one immediately. I've been testing the Chromatic for the past week, and it has rekindled my love affair with classic handheld gaming.

The Modretro Chromatic beats the pants off any Game Boy

There is no denying the attention to detail

New Game Boy games for the win!

The Modretro Chromatic took much of what was great about the Game Boy (specifically, the Game Boy Color) and improved the design to create the ultimate Game Boy. Many enjoy the Analogue Pocket, but to me, it plays more than Game Boy titles, making it more of an all-purpose device than an ultimate Game Boy (Game Boys don't offer four face buttons).

The Chromatic only plays Game Boy games (GBC too, plus Modretro's games that can also be played on original hardware), offering a screen made for the device, which is unheard of nowadays, bringing to the table a 160 x 144-pixel 2.56-inch display. Instead of upscaling games like the Analogue Pocket, the Modretro Chromatic plays Game Boy games at their original intended resolution. On top of this, we also get the exact timing of the original screen, slightly under 60Hz, to ensure everything feels like it did on the original hardware.

Close

Up close and personal with the 160 x 144 screen.

And the attention to detail doesn't stop with the unique screen. It takes three AA batteries to power the device, ensuring you can play the hardware into the future as long as this battery exists. This is why we can still play the original Game Boy hardware, and it is also why we will be able to play the Chromatic in the future. Even the screws of the device are tri-wing, like the OG hardware. This is a nice touch that modders will immediately notice.

Speaking of modding, the device's CAD files are listed on the website (and are open source), from the buttons to the shell, which should make modding easier. If you were worried Modretro would not openly support the community, it is, which pleases me greatly when modding is a big proponent of this classic gaming hobby.

Chromatic playing Tetris while held in hand.

If the screen and open modding support aren't enough to convince you, Modretro wants to empower the community rather than profit from it. Look at the rest of the materials used to understand why the Chromatic costs $200. The lens above the screen is made of sapphire, known for its hardness, ideally keeping scratches at bay. The shell is made of magnesium, which is hardier than plastic but light enough to be carried around. Even the face buttons use a premium PBT plastic, known for its hardiness and premium feel.

Chromatic rear with ROM reading/writing hardware and games.

Unlike much of the competition, Modretro nailed the controls for the Chromatic. The D-pad is sublime, which ensures the machine is a Tetris-playing monster. If you've had the displeasure of using the D-pad on the Analogue Pocket or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, the Chromatic D-pad is a breath of fresh air. Movement is precise, with the D-pad feeling tight but loose enough to tackle fighting games like Battle Arena Toshinden.

It's the perfect D-pad for Tetris, which makes sense when the launch game that comes with the first edition units is a new licensed version of Tetris that offers new and classic rules.

Don't miss out on the Chromatic

Before it's too late

My collection of new Game Boy games grows with Modretro's Tetris.

I could gush for days about how much the Modretro Chromatic impressed me as one of my favorite handhelds. Modretro hit it out of the park with the Chromatic. The company is unsure if it will make more of this first run, so when news hits that the Chromatic is an awesome piece of gear, supplies may not last. If you've been on the fence, it's time to jump. The Chromatic is a love letter to the Game Boy, from its screws to its custom screen, and I'm having a blast playing my favorite Game Boy games and mods.