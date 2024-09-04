The ModRetro Chromatic may be one of the most exciting releases this year if you're someone that loves retro gaming. The Game Boy inspired handheld was announced back in June, claiming to be the "best way to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games", according to the company's founder, Palmer Luckey. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Luckey has been involved in a number of exciting high-profile projects over the past decade, but is probably best known as the founder of Oculus VR.

At the time of the announcement, the ModRetro Chromatic didn't have a firm release date, with the brand stating that it would arrive by Christmas 2024. But it now looks like we may have a solid date, with a recent Gamestop preorder indicating that it will be available on December 1. Furthermore, the retailer will also have an exclusive color of the handheld that looks incredibly tame when compared to the other color options that are available for preorder.

The go-to-solution for retro gaming

The release date and new color variant of the handheld console was spotted by the folks at Gamespot. As far as other details for this exclusive model, well, nothing has changed. The device will still offer the same specifications as what was previously announced, and this version will also pack a free game with the bundle including Tetris for Chromatic. If you've never heard about ModRetro's Chromatic, this handheld will reportedly provide one of the most accurate Game Boy reproductions to date.

While you're getting modern upgrades for the outer case and display with magnesium alloy and sapphire, the display remains true to the original with its 2.56-inch 160x144 resolution screen. Of course, there are upgrades here as well, with the display being able to crank out 1,000 nits of brightness, making it crystal clear and usable in all environments. Perhaps the most important thing here is that you're getting hardware emulation, which means accurate game play and the ability to use Game Boy and Game Boy Color game cartridges with this device.

Although we have seen devices like this before, with the most popular option being the Analogue Pocket, let's hope that the Chromatic will be available as a wider release. Analogue has long sold its products as limited runs, which can be frustrating when people just want to be able to buy the device to play their favorite games in the best way possible. For now, you can preorder the device from ModRetro and Gamestop websites for $199. And if the Gamestop listing is accurate, you can expect it to officially launch on December 1.