Bluestacks offers virtualization software, so those on Windows and MacOS can utilize Android apps and games on their systems. At the tail end of last year, BlueStacks X landed in beta, a cloud-based platform that's powered by now.gg and its NFG platform. This platform allows for the separation of game code, game events, and game art, which is why BlueStacks has officially announced Creator Studio & Creator Hub, brand new tools that allow users to create and share modded mobile games. BlueStacks has set its sights on bringing modded mobile gaming to the mainstream through Creator Studio & Creator Hub, available today.

Both BlueStacks X and now.gg offer the newly-announced Creator Studio & Creator Hub, where gamers can create and upload mobile game mods to share with friends and family. Of course, all of this has to do with NFTs, because of course, it does, and so creators will also be able to buy and sell mods as NFTs. You can already find a section on the BlueStacks website that lists a few of the games that are already modded, like Arknights and State of Survival, because everyone is confined to the games BlueStacks support, which is a limited library filled with typical free-to-play mobile games.

At first blush, mobile game mods going mainstream sounds like an interesting angle for BlueStacks, ideally taking the risk out of the seedy pirate APK mods spread across questionable websites, but really Creator Studio & Creator Hub looks and sounds more like an easy avenue to sell simple pics and GIFs as NFTs. The above image comes directly from now.gg, and these are the most popular mods on the site right now. As you can see, it's all mainly a bunch of GIFs. Also, calling these GIFs mods is a bit of a stretch. Sure, you can insert these images into the moddable games on BlueStacks and now.gg for a quick laugh, but that's hardly comparable to the currency mods spread across pirate sites, which is probably what most people think of when they think about modding free-to-play mobile games.

So there you have it. BlueStacks officially brings mods to mobile gaming through its new Creator Studio & Creator Hub. Yes, the NFT angle is worrying, and yes, the mods aren't all that impressive, seeing that most mods consist of inserting GIFs above the imagery of a game. Still, I'm sure a few BlueStacks users will get a kick out of the new modding feature. So if you'd like to take a look for yourself, you can snag a copy of BlueStacks X on the official website to check out its new game modding capabilities.

