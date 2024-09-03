Key Takeaways TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro are finally getting the Wear OS 4 update, more than a year after the operating system was released.

Mobvoi didn't share an exact date for the OS to roll out, but it did say that users can expect the update in "early September."

The update should optimize the wearables' batteries to last longer, introduce new workouts, allow users to customize the side buttons, and more.

Wear OS 5 has already made its way to wearables like the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the all-new Pixel Watch 3, and yet, one of the best wearables on the market is still stuck on Wear OS 3.5, let alone Wear OS 4. We're talking about the 2024-released Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, and its predecessor TicWatch Pro 5 too.

Wear OS 4 was launched in August 2023, and while all the other top wearables were quick to support the operating system, TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro and Pro 5 users are now finally gaining support for the operating system, more than a year after its release.

In a blog post published today, Tuesday, September 3, Mobvoi announced that TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro users can expect to receive the Wear OS 4 update starting in early September. It added that "The update will be rolled out in phases over the coming weeks, varying by region and device," with users receiving a notification once their wearable is ready to be updated.

Regardless of Wear OS 5's status, the update should be a major boon for TicWatch Pro 5 series users, who will now have access to a host of new features and overall system optimizations. This includes TicMotion enhancements like cycling detection, and TicExercise additions, like new workouts, optimized calorie caluclation, optimized calorie calculation, and more.

Here are some of the standout upgrades users can expect

For starters, Mobvoi is integrating all of its pivotal watch apps, including TicPulse, TicOxygen, TicZen, and TicSleep, into one unified TicHealth app, streamlining the health and sleep tracking experience for users. TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro users can also expect to see 25 new workouts, including the likes of Hiking, Kayaking, Cross-country Skiing, Padel, Pickleball, Crossfit, Stair stepper, and more once on Wear OS 4. Within the huge workout list, users would be able to organize and personalize workouts to show up first according to their preference, with an overall larger and cleared UI for data display during workouts.

Elsewhere, thanks to Wear OS 4-related optimizations, users can expect their TicWatch Pro 5 series wearables to last longer, and gain access to Backup and Restore and Phone Transfer, allowing seamless data and setting transfer between watches and the ability to transfer your wearable to a new phone without having to factory reset it. Users will soon also be able to customize the side button to open an app of their choice.