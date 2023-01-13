You'll soon be able to earn from your unique watch faces via the new TimeShow app

Mobvoi makes some of the best Android smartwatches available today, but its TicWatch line sometimes doesn’t feel like it offers quite as many customization options as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series, or Google’s Pixel Watch. Those tech giants provide plenty of ways to make your smartwatch your own, beyond just picking your strap, size, and color. But now the TicWatch maker is introducing own watch face marketplace alongside a new platform where you can create and share unique designs.

The new TimeShow app is a one-stop shop for watch faces, designed for both Wear OS and watchOS smartwatches. It supports various complications and display options, including health and exercise data, weather, date and time, and dynamic photos. You've got your pick of numerous creations, ranging from free watch faces to paid designs.

You can even pick from interactive games like “Little Ball Adventure” and “Gluttony Snake,” or go with a traditional look, whether modern or classic styles match your preference. Extra customization is possible through choosing fonts and effects for the time and data shown on the face, and your choice of widgets.

The app will introduce new watch faces every week, and to help grow its catalog even faster, Mobvoi has introduced a DIY site where anyone can create their own watch faces. The platform offers tools to curate watch faces and share them to the TimeShow app.

In the future, Mobvoi will allow watch face designers to earn from their creations through a revenue-sharing program. It's unclear how the smartwatch maker intends to split profits with creators, but it could prove to be an appealing incentive for designers to help expand the marketplace's offerings — not just for TicWatch users, but for all Wear OS and watchOS smartwatch owners.

If you want to give it a shot, the app is now available for download from the Play Store and App Store.