Finding a great Android smartwatch has only gotten more difficult since the release of the latest version of Wear OS. However, over the past several months, we've seen some top-notch contenders, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. While Samsung's hold on the smartwatch industry is strong, Mobvoi isn't quite ready to give up the fight, and the TicWatch Pro 5 isn't anything to scoff at. But how does it stand up to the big brother of one of the best Android smartwatches on the market? Let's find out.

Price, specs, and availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the TicWatch Pro 5 are readily available from their retailers and on Amazon. Buying the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through Amazon will let you grab it for around $450, though that price can fluctuate due to random sales here and there.

On the other hand, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a bit easier to stomach, with the smartwatch retailing for $350 at normal pricing. That's much cheaper than Samsung's offering, though a bit more expensive than non-Pro smartwatches available with Wear OS.

Here's how the two devices compare side-by-side:



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Battery Life Up to 5 days Rated for 80 hours Operating System One UI Watch (Wear OS 3 powered by Samsung) Wear OS 3.5 Onboard GPS Yes GPS + Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS Display 1.36" (450 x 450), 330PPI Always-on AMOLED display 1.43" (466 x 466) 60Hz OLED + Ultra-low-power display CPU Exynos W920 (Dualcore, 5nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear RAM 1.5GB 2 GB Storage 16GB 32 GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz & 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE Bluetooth 5.2; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Durability MIL-STD-810H Waterproof 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H compliant Health sensors Heart Rate Monitor, BIA, Continuous SpO2 PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor Price $450 $350 Weight 46.5g 44.35g Workout detection Yes Yes Exercise modes Yes 100+

Design

Source: Mobvoi

The design of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the TicWatch Pro 5 aren't all that different. Although the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is much clunkier, both are similar in weight and size — but one of the biggest differences you'll see when looking at the two side by side is the band size. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro works with standard bands (making it easy to change them), the TicWatch Pro 5 sports a 24mm band, which could make it difficult to find other band options for it.

The TicWatch Pro 5 also sports a new design to Mobvoi’s lineup, a rotating crown, which allows you to control key parts of the smartwatch’s system. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro doesn’t sport any similar design, with no crown button or rotating bezel as seen in previous iterations of the company’s smartwatches.

Overall, neither smartwatch looks especially different from other smartwatches out there, but that doesn’t change the fact that they’re both beautiful to look at. And their displays, similar in resolution and size, are both crisp and easy to see.

Software

Software is a place where you’re going to see differences. While both use the same basic Wear OS version, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has OneUI built on top, offering some of Samsung’s own tweaks and changes to the Android smartwatch experience. Those changes aren’t bad, and both the TicWatch Pro 5 and Watch 5 Pro run Wear OS exceptionally well and offer plenty of features to take advantage of.

One big thing you’ll find missing from the TicWatch Pro 5 is Google Assistant. Mobvoi has yet to offer any timeframe of when this iconic Android feature will arrive on the new TicWatch, so those who use the assistant a lot will want to keep that in mind. Still, both smartwatches sport the same apps found in the Google Play Store.

Health and fitness

People often turn to smartwatches due to their health and fitness options. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro provides some health and fitness features, the TicWatch Pro 5 leans into things a lot heavier, with more accurate GPS and 100 exercise modes, such as swimming, biking, and running. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a bit lacking in its health features, with the smartwatch missing out on run tracking and some other features that would truly make it a competitor to more fitness-focused smartwatches like Garmin’s lineup.

This doesn’t make it a bad choice, but if you’re looking for more in-depth health and fitness features, the TicWatch Pro 5 is probably a stronger option. The only downside there is that Mobvoi’s fitness app isn’t as detailed or in-depth as some other fitness apps, so you may want to look into third-party options.

Battery life

Both smartwatches are kings when it comes to battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro reporting up to five days on a single charge and the TicWatch Pro 5 claiming up to 80 hours before needing a recharge. Even though they aren't quite reaching up to those claims, the Watch 5 Pro and TicWatch Pro 5 still give you plenty of juice to keep things running smoothly for a few days between charges. That's important, especially if you want to take advantage of various features like sleep tracking, which you'd normally miss out on while charging your device.

Which should you pick?

Choosing between the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Watch 5 Pro isn’t exactly easy. For the most part, it’s a really close call. Both smartwatches have a lot to offer the user, though there are key places where each one comes out in front of the other.

If you’re looking to use your smartwatch with Samsung’s various integrated apps or want to take advantage of Google Assistant on your wrist, then the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a great choice, at least until the TicWatch Pro 5 starts supporting the assistant.

That doesn’t mean you should write off the TicWatch Pro 5. With exceptional GPS tracking and over 100 detectable exercise modes, Mobvoi’s latest Pro watch is a fantastic addition to the ever-growing list of excellent Android smartwatches available.