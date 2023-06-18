Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Top-notch hardware The TicWatch Pro 5 is Mobvoi's first Wear OS 3-enabled smartwatch. If you don't need cellular connectivity, it offers great performance and amazing battery life. The only thing holding the TicWatch Pro 5 back is Mobvoi's lack of software updates. Pros Great and snappy performance Amazing battery life Low-power secondary display Cons It may never see a software update No cellular connectivity $350 at Mobvoi

For a long time, Google seemed ready to give up on the wearables market. Then Google revitalized its wearable efforts with Wear OS 3 and the eventual launch of its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. And although Mobvoi has been in the flagship wearables market for years, the TicWatch Pro 5 is its first Wear OS 3 wearable.

Today we will see how Google's first attempt at a wearable device compares to years of know-how from Mobvoi. Like many battles, this one may come down to hardware versus software, and both watches may end up as one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Price, availability, and specs

While the TicWatch Pro 5 had been rumored to launch for almost a year, Mobvoi finally made it officially available for purchase on May 24, 2023. However, only one model is available: a Wi-Fi version that you can get from Amazon or Mobvoi for $350.

Google announced and launched the heavily anticipated Pixel Watch back in October 2022 in two different configurations: one with Wi-Fi for $350 and an LTE-enabled one for $400. It's also available at more locations than the TicWatch, such as Google, Best Buy, Amazon, and various cellular carriers.



Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Google Pixel Watch Display 1.43" 466x466 60Hz OLED + Ultra-low-power display 1.6" 384x384 AMOLED, up to 1000 nits brightness boost, Ambient light sensor, Always-on display CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2 GB 2GB Storage 32 GB 32GB Battery 628 mAh 294mAh, "up to 24 hours" Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4G LTE, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Durability Waterproof 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H compliant 5ATM Health sensors PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Price $350 $350 (BT/Wi-Fi), $400 (LTE) Strap Standard 24mm Active band included: Small (130 - 175 mm) and Large (165 - 210 mm) Dimensions 50.15x48x12.2 mm 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight 44.35g 36g (without band) Mobile payments Yes Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes Color options Obsidian Matte Black with Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, Champagne Gold with Hazel Active band

Design and display

The TicWatch Pro 5 is quite a bit larger than the Pixel Watch, measuring 50.1x48x12.2mm and weighing 44.3g. By comparison, the Pixel Watch is 41x41x12.3mm and weighs 36g. Luckily, Mobvoi put that extra size to use with a 1.43-inch dual display with a 466x466 resolution. The dual display includes an AMOLED for when you're interacting with the watch and a low-power LCD that sits on top of the AMOLED to show your always-on information. The Pixel Watch has a traditional AMOLED 1.2-inch display with a 450x450 resolution.

When it comes to protection, Mobvoi has a raised aluminum bezel to safeguard its Gorilla Glass display, while the Pixel Watch's display is flush with its stainless-steel frame. Thankfully, Google utilizes Gorilla Glass 5 to keep it protected. Both watches have a low-profile button and a rotating crown on the right side of their frames.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available in Obsidian black, with five different bands to choose from. The available silicone bands come in green, orange, or blue, while the leather bands are available in black or blue. The Pixel Watch is available in four color combinations: Champagne Gold with a Hazel band, Matte Black with an Obsidian black band, Silver with a Charcoal band, and Polished Silver with a Chalk band.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and is MIL-STD-810H certified with a water-resistant rating of 5ATM. The Pixel Watch has Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi onboard, with a water-resistance rating of 5ATM as well.

Software

Both watches run on Wear OS 3.5 and look very similar. They even have access to many of the same applications. A nice thing about the TicWatch Pro 5 is that you can pin apps to the top of the app drawer, but the Pixel Watch makes you scroll through the entire list. One pitfall for the TicWatch Pro 5 is that it doesn't have access to Google Assistant. To make it even worse, you can't download it from the Play Store. This is a massive oversight from Mobvoi and needs to be rectified quickly.

Despite the similar software, the TicWatch Pro 5 comes with a newer chipset, and you can expect snappier and faster performance in Wear OS compared to the Pixel Watch. The TicWatch Pro 5 has the latest and greatest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable platform, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The Pixel Watch comes with a much older Exynos 9110 chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Being made by Google, the Pixel Watch will get speedy updates and software support. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about Mobvoi. The company has a terrible track record regarding updates and often gives no reason why. So, if you get the TicWatch Pro 5, don't expect an update, ever.

Health and fitness

The TicWatch Pro 5 uses Mobvoi Health to manage your fitness needs. It can track your activities, sleep, SpO2 levels, stress, and VO2 max. Though it can automatically track some activities, you'll have to start most manually. The TicWatch also has a variety of sensors onboard, including an accelerometer, gyro sensor, heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, low latency body sensor, plus a barometer and a compass.

The Pixel Watch is fully integrated into the Fitbit ecosystem. Like the TicWatch, it can track your sleep, SpO2 levels, stress, and VO2 max. It also offers a wide variety of exercises, many of which will automatically start recording when a workout is detected. The Fitbit app offers excellent third-party app integrations to let you track other options, such as calories and water intake. Regarding sensors, the Pixel Watch has an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, a heart rate sensor, an altimeter, a SpO2 sensor, and a compass.

Battery life

The combination of a low-power LCD and a much newer chipset puts the TicWatch Pro 5 in a completely different battery class. The 628mAh battery can last 80 hours or longer between charges — moreover, the watch charges using a proprietary pin charger with a USB-A cable on the other end.

On the other hand, the Pixel Watch can barely make it a full day with its 294mAh battery. You can expect to charge the watch every night with a proprietary puck-style charger with a USB-C cable on the other end. But if you use LTE and GPS, you'll likely have to top it up much sooner during the day.

Which is right for you?

Choosing the winner here is going to come down to personal preference. The TicWatch Pro 5 has better hardware and battery life, but its fitness features aren't as robust as what you can find on the Pixel Watch. Due to Mobvoi's track record and lack of software updates, the Pixel Watch wins by default. It may not have been a big deal at launch, but when Google keeps updating the Pixel Watch with new features, it will eventually leave the TicWatch Pro 5 in the dust. If you want LTE connectivity, then the Pixel Watch will also be the one you want.

If you couldn't care less about software updates or security updates, then the TicWatch Pro 5 makes an enticing offer. It has a snappy Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset that can run circles around the chipset in the Pixel Watch. It also has an amazing battery life that can keep you going for days. If Mobvoi ever rectifies its software issues, including updates and the lack of Google Assistant, it would be the hands-down victor.