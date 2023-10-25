Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Clip on-page coupon to save $70 $280 $350 Save $70 If the smartwatch offerings from the likes of Samsung and Google aren't doing it for you, you should consider the TicWatch Pro 5 a worthy alternative. It's fast, it's durable, the battery can last for days, and today's discount drops the price well below the competition. $280 at Amazon

Mobvoi's TicWatch line might not have the brand recognition or credibility of a Samsung or Google, but it has developed a solid reputation in the smartwatch space. Two of its models have earned spots on our Best Android smartwatches list, including the surprisingly well-rounded TicWatch Pro 5. It's a larger, 'outdoorsy' watch, with impressive performance and multi-day battery life, and for a limited time you can pick one up for just $280.

Why the TicWatch Pro 5 should be your next smartwatch

There is a lot to like about the Pro 5—especially at this price tag. It has a nearly 1.5" OLED display, and a secondary LCD panel that handles always-on functionality, for better efficiency. Also adding to the efficiency is the Qualcomm W5+ Gen 1 chip, which makes its debut in the TicWatch. It's not notably quicker than other smartwatches, but app-loading is snappy and animations are smooth, and it helps contribute to the watch's incredible battery life. Mobvoi claims the Pro 5 can last up to 80 hours, but in our testing, it wasn't unusual for it to last four full days between charges. Given that other watches can require nightly charging, this is a big deal.

On the software side, the TicWatch Pro 5 runs Wear OS 3.5, and it's packed with all the features you'd expect in a modern smartwatch including mobile payments with Google Wallet, and health and fitness tracking. One thing it doesn't have, though, is Google Assistant, and you can't download it from the Play Store. The hope is that there will be a software update to add it at some point, perhaps alongside Wear OS 4, but neither are a lock to appear on the wearable. If not having either of these things is a deal-breaker for you, you're probably going to want to look at other models.

These small quirks aside, the TicWatch Pro 5 makes for a very compelling smartwatch option for those looking for something that is rugged and waterproof (the Pro 5 is water-resistant to 5ATM), with top-shelf performance and battery life. Those folks should absolutely jump on this deal while it's still available—just make sure to clip the on-page $70 coupon before checking out to get the full discount.