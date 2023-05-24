Late last month, a juicy Amazon leak told us pretty much everything there is to know about the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. Per the leak, the watch was set to be the first to market with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, sporting Wear OS 3 and a refreshed design featuring a rotating crown. Now, Mobvoi's confirmed that it was all true: the TicWatch Pro 5 is the watch we were expecting, and you can buy it starting today.

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 features Qualcomm's W5+ Gen 1 chipset, Wear OS 3.5, and Mobvoi's tried and true dual-layer display tech, which helps provide a claimed 80 hours of use between charges. Battery Life Rated for 80 hours Operating System Wear OS 3.5 Onboard GPS GPS + Beidou + Glonass + Galileo + QZSS Case Material Aluminum Display 1.43" 466 x 466 60Hz OLED + 'Ultra-low-power display' CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 628 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Durability Waterproof 5ATM, MILD-STD-810H compliant Health sensors PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor Price $350 Strap Standard 24mm Dimensions 50.15 x 48 x 12.2 mm Weight 44.35g Mobile payments Yes Workout detection Yes Exercise modes 100+ Color options Obsidian $349 USD at Amazon $350 at Mobvoi

The new TicWatch Pro 5 shares a lot with its predecessor, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS. It's got the same basic look, though it ditches the Pro 3's two-crown look for a more conventional single crown — one that rotates to scroll through on-screen menus. It's also got Mobvoi's trademark dual-layer screen setup, with a low-power LCD display sitting over top a standard OLED panel. Partially thanks to this feature, Mobvoi says the TicWatch Pro 5 can make it a full 80 hours between top-ups.

The low-power secondary screen can do more this generation. It can cycle through "tiles" that show various health metrics, like your heart rate and estimated calorie burn for the day, without firing up the watch's OLED display. And during exercise, the low-power display's backlight color changes to correspond to your heart rate, which should help you know at a glance whether you need to pick up the pace. The watch is MIL-STD-810H compliant and water resistant to 5ATM, meaning it should be able to take a beating.

We've been hearing big claims about the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 since last year — namely that it's twice as fast as Qualcomm's Wear 4100+ chips while consuming considerably less power. It's too early to tell if the chipset is going to revolutionize wearables as we know it, but as the first watch available with the W5+ Gen 1, the TicWatch Pro 5 is definitely snappy, and it does live up to Mobvoi's battery claims. Check out our full review for more.

The TicWatch 5 Pro is available for $350 starting today. You can pick one up from Mobvoi or at Amazon.