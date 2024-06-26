Summary TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro offers excellent battery life and unique dual display tech.

A new Slate color option is available alongside the original Obsidian model for $349.99.

The watch has a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, large display, and features like mic, speaker, and heart rate sensor.

The TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it deliver fantastic battery life and excellent day-to-day performance, but it's dual display tech really sets it apart from other smartwatches on the market, providing an experience that you really can't get anywhere else.

And while it was first introduced in May, there's a new model already hitting the market. The news comes from NotebookCheck, spotting the new addition to the Mobvoi's lineup, with users now having a Slate color option, which will be sold alongside the original model that came in Obsidian. Of course, there won't be any price changes here, with the watch still costing $349.99.

A new color just in case you were thinking about picking one up

Close

Apart from the new color, there really isn't much to say here, since there isn't anything else that's new with the watch. If unfamiliar with the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, it was first announced in May and is widely considered to be an iterative update of the brand's TicWatch Pro 5 that was released in 2023. As far as changes go, the watch brought simple, but welcome changes, like a sapphire display and better battery life.

When it comes to the other parts of the watch, you're getting solid build quality here with a stainless steel case, and lots of power thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. The watch also comes with a large and vibrant display that measures in at 1.43 inches, along with the usual set of features that makes it a smartwatch like mic, speaker, heart rate sensor, and more.

As mentioned before, one of the stand-out features of the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro is its battery life which easily lasts days without a charge. Perhaps the only caveat here is that the watch is still stuck on Wear OS 3.5, even though Wear OS 4 has already been out for quite some time.

With that said, you still can't go wrong with the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro if you're looking for something new, and now, you can pick the watch up in Obsidian or Slate.