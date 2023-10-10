Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 $280 $350 Save $70 If you've been on the fence about the TicWatch Pro 5 due to its price tag, this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount should help with the decision-making process. Featuring a remarkable four-day plus battery life and excellent performance, the TicWatch Pro 5 has everything a modern-day Android user needs. $280 at Amazon

Part two of Amazon Prime Day festivities is officially here, or as Amazon calls it, the Prime Big Deals Days sale. This two-day event will showcase some of the best electronics in the industry, including some of the best smartphones in the business, coupled with earbuds/headphones and even smartwatches.

The Android-based smartwatch market isn't particularly crowded, with only a handful of OEMs active in the segment, with Samsung and Google being among the most recognizable names. But Wear OS smartwatches from brands like Mobvoi (TicWatch) have emerged as one of the leading alternatives to these big-name wearables. We're discussing one such powerful wearable that's on sale today — the TicWatch Pro 5, which unsurprisingly features on our list of the best smartwatches of the year.

Why you should buy the TicWatch Pro 5 this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The highlight of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 when it launched earlier this year was the manufacturer's promise of an 80-hour battery life. Our review of the smartwatch showed that the company may have been underselling its capabilities a little, as it could easily run for up to 4 days without needing a charge.

We also like that it runs Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, although it would've been nice to have the latest Wear OS 4 software onboard. But TicWatch Pro 5 customers can take some solace in the fact that Google's own first-gen Pixel Watch is yet to pick up Wear OS 4, with the Pixel Watch 2 picking up the update recently.

Aside from the slightly older software, the TicWatch Pro 5 comes bundled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ chipset, while it's also compliant with 5ATM and MIL-STD-810H for superior durability. We can't argue with its regular price tag of $350, but this Prime Day deal makes it an irresistible smartwatch with the $70 discount. It's important to note that the TicWatch Pro 5 was released only five months ago, so it's a fairly recent product. Interested buyers can pick up this rugged, long-lasting smartwatch in Black and Sandstone colorways.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is only one of the many top-tier products we expect to be on sale over the next 48 hours.