The Pixel Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch are sapping a ton of oxygen in the Wear OS world right now. Recent investments in development have helped the platform make a tiny dent against the Apple Watch on the market, but truthfully, we'd really like to see more players come back on the field. Mobvoi looks set up to provide with the TicWatch Pro 5 this year and we've got all we need to know thanks to some errant uploads appearing on a Canadian Amazon product page.

So far, we've figured that it has Wear OS 3, a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ chip, and a 611mAh battery. We also know that it'll have one crown instead of two as on the TicWatch Pro 3 and it'll be slimmer as well. But with this spec spill on Amazon.ca that's since been cleaned up — there are a few more images from this Reddit thread (via Droid-Life) — we're able to double down on some of these assertions and go heavy on more.

Included in the media pile is an all-in-one picture with everything you want to know about the TicWatch Pro 5. In addition to what we've mentioned above, we learn that it will have a 1.43" 400p panel with the series' characteristic hybrid OLED and ESTN display — the user-customizable backlight coloring is a familiar, but lovely extra treat — Corning Gorilla Glass, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 4, variation global location tracking radios, NFC (with Google Wallet support), compass, barometer, mic, and speaker. It'll have a water immersion rating of 5ATM and MIL-STD-810H durability. The insides are relatively beefy, too, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of local storage — double and quadruple what was on the Pro 3, respectively. Battery-wise, we aren't able to confirm its capacity, but we're told it's got an extended use mode that should rack up to 80 hours and that it charges from zero to 65% in 30 minutes.

On biometrics and athletic performance tracking, there should be round-the-clock heartrate monitoring, sleep tracking, and VO2 Max charting. The TicWatch Pro 5's analytic layers add on respiratory, SpO2, stress, and other stats. In any case, one thing won't change and that's how hefty a TicWatch Pro will be. In fact, this fourth iteration will be chunkier than either the 3 or 3 Ultra at 50.15 × 48 × 12.2mm (versus 47 × 48 × 12.3mm).

We've heard Mobvoi talk up the TicWatch Pro 5 for the better part of a year at this point. This retail mistake has to mean something, right?