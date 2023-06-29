Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS $210 $300 Save $90 Mobvoi has made a name for itself in the smartwatch arena by releasing capable smartwatches at affordable prices, and the TicWatch Pro 3 is no exception. It features Wear OS, tons of sensors, and up to 3 days of battery life. $210 is within dollars of its lowest price ever — but only until 11PM ET. $210 at Amazon

With Prime Day just a few weeks away, the deals have really started to pour in on everything from Chromebooks to smart home devices. We are even starting to see discounts on wearables, like this one on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. Mobvoi isn't always the first name that pops up when you think of the best Android smartwatches, but the company has seen quite a bit of success in the space. The Pro 3 Ultra made our roundup of the best smartwatches that support Google Wallet, and we it's got a lightning deal for the next five hours to get it down to $210 instead of its normal $300.

Why you should buy the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS

There is a lot to love about the TicWatch Pro 3. It's a large, chunky smartwatch with a 1.4-inch display and 12.3 mm thick casing. It has the look of a rugged sports watch and the IP68 dust and waterproof rating to back it up. The Pro 3 can last for up to 3 days on a single charge, with all the sensors on, and Mobvoi says it can last up to 45 days in its Essential Mode. For most of us, though, just having the hybrid screen's secondary FSTN layer engage instead of the AMOLED for the always-on display will stretch the battery here far beyond what you'd see out of a Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch. Then there's built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, fatigue assessments, and more than 100+ workout modes — as far as hardware goes, this thing has it all.

On the software side of things, the TicWatch performs like your typical smartwatch. On-device notifications work great, Google Pay is functional, and thanks to the built-in mic and speaker, you can take calls and listen to music straight from the watch. It's worth noting here that the Pro 3 Ultra is still awaiting its update to Wear OS 3. It was supposed to land earlier this year, but Mobvoi was forced to delay the update, noting that it needed more time to get the software to work on its proprietary hardware.

But as long as you are ok with waiting a bit for Wear OS 3, this is one of the best smartwatches for battery life you can buy today. You get a high-end wearable with all the performance and features you could want, along with that lovely dual-layer display, for just $210. But you better act fast; midnight's a-comin'.