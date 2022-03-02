When searching for a smartwatch, you might stumble upon a lot of offerings from Mobvoi. It makes some of the best Wear OS-based smartwatches in both budget and premium categories. Its latest product, however, comes without Google's Wear OS, but offers plenty of health-focused fitness features on the cheap. The Beijing-based company has taken wraps off the TicWatch GTH Pro, an upgrade to last year's TicWatch GTH.

Mobvoi has developed GTH Pro in collaboration with CardieX, a global health technology company, allowing users to monitor their long-term arterial health. It features dual PPG sensors — a wrist-facing sensor like most other fitness trackers, accompanied by an optical sensor on the side — that let you measure your arterial waveforms based on pulse strength through your fingertips. The latter makes use of FDA-approved tech from ATCOR, a subsidiary of CardieX. You can expect more accurate readings, but note that only the tech used is certified, not the watch itself.

The TicWatch GTH Pro tracks four purported parameters of its wearer’s health and combines them all into a single number it calls the “Arty Score.” It includes heart rate (TruHR), blood flow to the heart (eCap), heart stress (HSX), and arterial age (ArtyAge). To access all your data and insights, you need to connect the watch with the Mobvoi app, available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

It supports SPO2 and sleep tracking, along with a total of 14 workout modes — Basketball, Football, Pool Swimming, Outdoor Walk, Rowing Machine, Free Style, Gymnastics, Yoga, Mountaineering, Trail Running, Elliptical Machine, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, and Body Mechanics.

Speaking of the aesthetics and other specifications, the GTH Pro shares plenty of similarities with its predecessor, the TicWatch GTH. It's got a metal body with a 1.55-inch 2.5D curved display on top. The 20mm watch strap is made up of TPU material and is interchangeable. You get over a hundred watch faces with Mobvoi’s app, and you can store up to three of them on your watch. Connectivity-wise, there’s support for Bluetooth 5.1. Mobvoi says the watch offers up to 10 days of battery life and takes about two hours to fully juice up. Thanks to a 5ATM water-resistance rating, you can also take the TicWatch GTH Pro for a swim with you.

On the software side, it runs RTOS, so you won’t be able to install additional apps on the smartwatch. But since most people are going to buy it for health and fitness tracking, it shouldn't be an issue. That said, if you’re looking for a “smarter” watch, you can check Mobvoi’s slightly more expensive TicWatch E3, which runs Wear OS.

The TicWatch GTH Pro is available for purchase from Mobvoi.com or Amazon for $99.99.

