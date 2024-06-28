Mobvoi TicWatch E3 $120 $200 Save $80 If you're looking for a Wear OS smartwatch that's pretty good, then the TicWatch E3 is going to be right up your alley. Right now, it's down to its lowest price ever, coming in at just $119.99. $120 at Amazon

If you've been shopping for a smartwatch, you'll know how crowded the wearables market can be. Not only are there a variety of great smartwatches to choose from, but they also come in a range of different prices. While this can be a good thing, it can also make things a little complicated if you're not sure what you're looking for.

With that said, we think the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is going to be a great option for someone that doesn't want to spend a lot, but still wants a pretty good experience. Although the TicWatch E3 has a retail price of $200, which is already pretty affordable, it can now be had for much less, with a recent discount that knocks 40% for a limited time.

What's great about Mobvoi's TicWatch E3?

You really can't go wrong with this Wear OS smartwatch, which's just $120. Of course, price isn't everything when it comes to tech products, and it's important to have a device you can actually use every day. When it comes to the internals, you're getting a device that's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor that's paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

When it comes to the display, it comes in at 1.3 inches and looks pretty good in most conditions. Just don't expect it to look vibrant under direct sunlight. As far as the software goes, this watch runs Wear OS 3, which means you're going to get access to plenty of familiar apps that you frequently use on your phone.

And while the TicWatch E3 might look like a simple device, you're actually going to get a variety of sensors that are built into the watch that can provide details about your health. Surprisingly, the watch can even track your stress and sleep quality. And if you're someone that loves to work out, the wearable has the ability to track over 100 different activities.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this watch. It provides everything you'd need from a wearable and comes in at a price that really can't be beat. So, if you've been looking for a smartwatch and don't want to spend a lot, the TicWatch E3 is going to be the perfect option.