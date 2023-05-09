Wear OS 3 was the biggest thing that happened to Android smartwatches in a long time with the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 more recently. But outside some of the top Android smartwatches, the revamped Wear OS still hasn’t made it to a lot of popular watches even two years after its initial release. Many Mobvoi TicWatch users have been eagerly waiting for the Wear OS 3 update to hit their smartwatches, but it looks like they will have to wait a tad longer.

Even Fossil took its own sweet time, but it delivered the Wear OS 3 update to the Fossil Gen 6 late last year. Mobvoi, on the other hand, confirmed only last month that it will bring Wear OS 3 to the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 in the third quarter of 2023. The company has now shared the exact reason behind this delay.

In a statement, Mobvoi mentioned that its proprietary dual-processor system that works in tandem with the Snapdragon 4100 requires some more time before the software will be ready for public release. This dual-processor mechanism is said to help the supported TicWatch models offer better performance and battery life, which turned out to be true when we checked out the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.

Once Mobvoi’s version of Wear OS 3 graduates the internal development stage, the company will begin a closed beta program, which is usually followed by an open beta release. How soon Mobvoi will be able to start the beta testing is still up in the air, and we don't know if the eligible TicWatch models will jump straight to the more feature-packed Wear OS 3.5 or stick with an older version.

This disclosure from the company does little to alleviate the woes of many TicWatch users who have been waiting for the Wear OS 3 update to hit their watches. But there is a silver lining to this as well. Besides the two previously confirmed TicWatch models, it looks like the TicWatch Pro 3 will also be receiving the Wear OS 3 update.

For now, it appears that you will have to wait a few more months before your TicWatch will receive its big Wear OS 3 update. While Mobvoi is still struggling with its Wear OS 3 release, Google is all geared up for tomorrow’s Google I/O event, where we hope to hear about Wear OS 4 and even the rumored Pixel Watch 2.