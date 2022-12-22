Still radio silence from the company on the Wear OS 3 update for its watches

Mobvoi makes some of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Its TicWatch lineup is known for offering excellent value for money, packing the latest hardware, a decent software experience, and all the health-tracking features you could ask for. Unlike Fitbit and the Google Pixel Watch, Mobvoi had not put any of the health-related features on its smartwatches behind a paywall. But that's changing now. The company has announced upgraded sleep features for its TicWatch lineup that are locked behind a subscription model.

To access the new sleep features on your TicWatch, you will have to pay $5/month. As an early bird offer, Mobvoi is providing the subscription at a discounted price of $3/month until the end of December 2022. If you own the TicWatch GTH 2, you can enjoy using the new VIP sleep features for six months for free.

Below is a look at all the new sleep-tracking features that Mobvoi is introducing behind a subscription model:

50 Sleep-aid songs, with 12 of them being available to non-premium members

AI sleep insights, including sleep cycle reminders and recommendations for each sleep stage

Overview of weekly and monthly sleep patterns, maximum/minimum heart rate and SpO2 levels while sleeping

These new sleep features are only available on TicWatches and the Mobvoi app. You cannot access these new metrics in any other app.

It is clear that Mobvoi is following in the footsteps of Fitbit here. The latter has locked its advanced sleep analysis and workout sessions behind a Fitbit Premium subscription, which costs $10/month. Even on the $349 Pixel Watch, you must subscribe to Fitbit Premium to access these features, though Google does bundle a 6-month trial with the watch.

Unlike Fitbit, Mobvoi is not offering workout guides as a part of its subscription package, which could explain its lower price point. Interestingly, the company continues to remain silent on the Wear OS 3 upgrade for its TicWatch lineup, angering its user base.