Mobvoi recently teased the arrival of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS as an upgrade to last year's TicWatch Pro 3. After some previews on its social media channels, the smartwatch is now finally official. In typical Mobvoi fashion, the company has only made small changes to this year's product, keeping a lot from the previous model and delivering a few improvements to the new device.

For starters, the casing has been tweaked to raise the display just enough to make it almost even with the top of the bezel. Even the bezel has been revised to give it a two-tone finish and a knurled outer edge — it's just a shame you can't rotate it like the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Though the watch features the same IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications as the previous model, Mobvoi claims that this new build is more rugged.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade is to the display. The 1.4-inch 326 PPI AMOLED panel is the same as the previous model, but the secondary FTSN display picks up 18 different color backlight options when in “Essential” mode. Mobvoi claims that battery life can last up to 45 days in this mode and 72 hours in Smart mode.

That said, most of the other features are the same as last gen. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is pwoered by the same Snapdragon Wear 4100 that debuted in the Pro 3 along with Mobvol's co-processor. That in-house chip powers less demanding apps and helps to extend the battery life. The new model also has the same 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage as the TicWatch Pro 3 and health sensors appear unchanged.

Overall, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS seems like a subtle refinement over the previous model. The device is available to order on Amazon or through Mobvoi's website for $300.

Here's when the Galaxy S21 FE may finally debut Kick your feet up, you'll be waiting a while

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email