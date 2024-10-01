MobileX is an MVNO offering mobile phone service on the Verizon network with an inexpensive personalized plan and a couple of bigger unlimited plans. MobileX launched with a focus on the user experience with an app that kept the customer informed and made it easy to adjust the service as needed. Even so, its plans were all on the smaller side with the top option only offering 30GB of data. While this had already been updated since the carrier launched at 15GB, which we tested in our MobileX review, MobileX’s latest changes are its most significant yet.

In a press release sent by MobileX to Android Police, it was announced that all of MobileX’s plans are getting an upgrade. The carrier is increasing the amount of data that comes with its plans while also adding international features to help it stay competitive with other options. MobileX isn’t owned by Verizon, but it uses the Verizon network and was founded by Peter Adderton who also founded the now Dish-owned Boost Mobile.

This update from MobileX is taking on carrier-owned prepaid brands like Mint Mobile and Visible. MobileX CEO Peter Adderton said, "MobileX is ready to take on the big carrier-owned prepaid brands head-on, ensuring that both new and existing customers have more choices. We’re now offering double the data on our customized plans, unlimited plans without data caps, and expanded options for staying connected globally. While we operate as an MVNO and don’t own the network, our commitment to delivering the best plans and experiences remains unwavering. MobileX customers can count on us—we’ll continue these offers as long as the competition does."

MobileX comes with more data than ever

Truly unlimited data at last

Starting with its cheapest plan, called Personalized Access, MobileX is matching the data purchased by customers, effectively doubling your data. While unused data that you purchased will roll over to the next month in the form of a bill credit, the matched data will not. Still, if you only need a couple of gigs of data, MobileX is undoubtedly one of the cheapest ways to get it, especially if you choose from a limited talk and text plan.

Things get a little more interesting with the unlimited plans starting with Unlimited 5, which is being upgraded to Unlimited 10. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text with 10GB of high-speed data. The price is still the same at $14.88 per month, but with this update, users can add an unlimited international calling option with calling to 90+ countries for $9.95 per month.

The top Unlimited Plan is just that, unlimited. This plan doesn’t stick to some amount of high-speed or priority data like a lot of unlimited plans and instead is a simple, truly unlimited option for $24.88 per month. This plan also includes the international calling add-on to 90+ countries, so if you know you’re going to be calling overseas a lot, it’s worth the upgrade. While this plan looks a lot like the $25 unlimited plan from Visible at first glance, it’s less restricted with Ultra Wideband 5G access.

While international data is hardly MobileX’s focus, the carrier is also adding a $9.95 international day pass with 1GB of data. If you’re heading over the border for a few days, this is an easy way to make sure you stay connected without needing to track down another SIM.