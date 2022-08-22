Mobile Photography Week is here, and we'll teach you how to better use your smartphone's camera

Table of contents

Welcome to Mobile Photography Week 2022 at Android Police. For the next seven days, we'll be bringing you various articles about the state of mobile photography in 2022, including how-to guides, explainers, deep dives, and more into where smartphone cameras are right now and where they're heading. Photography has come a long way since the introduction of Android, and it remains one of the key battlegrounds for the world's biggest phone manufacturers.

Every smartphone company wants to improve its camera capabilities to ensure it's the smartphone of choice for your next purchase. Each has a different tactic to make its way into your photography arsenal. Motorola has just introduced the world's first 200MP camera, Samsung makes a big fuss about its Galaxy S22 Ultra's telephoto capabilities, and Sony focuses on its video filming skills. Then there's Google trying to improve its Pixel photography experience bit by bit, including new features such as Real Tone, designed to improve portraits for every skin color.

You're reading our hub of everything we're writing for Mobile Photography Week 2022, and below you'll find all the articles we've published so far. We've got lots planned whether you have a passing interest in smartphone photography or whether it's your number one passion. We should have something for everyone, so keep checking back through until August 28.