Welcome to Mobile Photography Week 2022 at Android Police. For the next seven days, we'll be bringing you various articles about the state of mobile photography in 2022, including how-to guides, explainers, deep dives, and more into where smartphone cameras are right now and where they're heading. Photography has come a long way since the introduction of Android, and it remains one of the key battlegrounds for the world's biggest phone manufacturers.
Every smartphone company wants to improve its camera capabilities to ensure it's the smartphone of choice for your next purchase. Each has a different tactic to make its way into your photography arsenal. Motorola has just introduced the world's first 200MP camera, Samsung makes a big fuss about its Galaxy S22 Ultra's telephoto capabilities, and Sony focuses on its video filming skills. Then there's Google trying to improve its Pixel photography experience bit by bit, including new features such as Real Tone, designed to improve portraits for every skin color.
You're reading our hub of everything we're writing for Mobile Photography Week 2022, and below you'll find all the articles we've published so far. We've got lots planned whether you have a passing interest in smartphone photography or whether it's your number one passion. We should have something for everyone, so keep checking back through until August 28.
How do smartphone cameras work?
When you pull your phone from your pocket to take a photo, a lot is happening inside your smartphone that you probably don't even think about. If you want to know how your phone's camera truly works, here's our beginner's guide to the technology, from the mechanics inside to the software you see on your phone's screen.
How to improve your food photos for internet clout
If you don't take a picture of your fancy meal, did you ever even eat it? Sit down with our writer Connor over a bowl of ramen noodles as he talks you through how you can improve the shots of your favorite dishes giving you more time to sit down and properly savor your next meal.
Google Pixel 6 camera tips: 6 tips for smartphone shutterbugs
Own a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a? The cameras on all three of these phones are among the best you'll find on the market, but there's always something more you can learn to improve your shots. Here, our writer Taylor digs deeper into how you can get better results from Google's latest powerhouses.
How to get the most of your photos with Samsung Expert RAW
If you own a Samsung phone, you'll likely have come across Samsung's Expert RAW app. If you haven't, that isn't a problem. This app will supercharge your smartphone photography, and luckily our writer Zachary is ready with a guide on how to make the most of it.
