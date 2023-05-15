Table of contents

Welcome to Android Police’s second-ever Mobile Photography Week where we focus on what the handset in your pocket can shoot for you. Throughout the next week, we’ll be publishing editorials, how-to guides, product recommendations, and analysis on how you can use your smartphone’s camera for the better.

Smartphone photography has been the major battleground for Android phone makers for the last decade, and that remains the case in 2023. Right now, the smartphone camera to beat in the US is likely the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with its 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and two telephoto cameras. That said, the Google Pixel 7 Pro gives it a run for its money, and we should probably also consider what Apple's iPhone can do too.

Elsewhere, outside the US, the competition is fierce with the new Huawei P60 Pro taking the top spot on many best camera phone lists. It isn't just Huawei though with stiff competition from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor. If you’re a fan of what your smartphone can do with its many sensors, be sure to check back through to Sunday, May 21 as we’ll be publishing lots of articles each day this week.