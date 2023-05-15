Quick Links
Welcome to Android Police’s second-ever Mobile Photography Week where we focus on what the handset in your pocket can shoot for you. Throughout the next week, we’ll be publishing editorials, how-to guides, product recommendations, and analysis on how you can use your smartphone’s camera for the better.
Smartphone photography has been the major battleground for Android phone makers for the last decade, and that remains the case in 2023. Right now, the smartphone camera to beat in the US is likely the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with its 200MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and two telephoto cameras. That said, the Google Pixel 7 Pro gives it a run for its money, and we should probably also consider what Apple's iPhone can do too.
Elsewhere, outside the US, the competition is fierce with the new Huawei P60 Pro taking the top spot on many best camera phone lists. It isn't just Huawei though with stiff competition from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor. If you’re a fan of what your smartphone can do with its many sensors, be sure to check back through to Sunday, May 21 as we’ll be publishing lots of articles each day this week.
-
Monday: Best apps, Google Photos, and a Pixel 7 camera showdown
-
Google Photos tips and tricks
If you own an Android phone, it's almost certain you'll use Google Photos to view, edit, and back-up your collection. It's one of the most versatile tools on the market for taming your virtual photography album, and we've got a selection of tips and tricks to help you master the Photos service. If you use Google Photos, you'll want to read this.Google Photos tips and tricks
-
Best Android apps for photographers
Your phone's default camera app isn't always the best option, and we've got 13 alternatives you may want to try out. These are various tools photography fans may want to use such as apps that allow you to scan in your old photos and apps to help unlock features on your phone's camera. If you consider yourself an amateur photographer, you'll like this.Best Android apps for photographers
-
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 7 camera showdown
Spoilers: the Pixel 7 Pro is the best. But the question is, by how much? Google's latest flagship pair of smartphones have largely similar specs, so we put both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro to the test, and here's what we found the cameras on each device were able to capture.Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 7 camera showdown
-