Laptops and Chromebooks are more powerful than ever, but they are still limited in their productivity capabilities due to the lack of screen real estate. That's where portable monitors come into play. These ultra-thin, lightweight, displays are easy to set up, take down and transport, so you can always keep a second display with you for enhanced productivity. Typically, these monitors cost between $150 and $200, with the occasional sale around the $100 mark, but today you can pick up this 15.6" screen from MNN for just $76.

Why you should buy the MNN Portable Monitor

The easiest answer to why you should buy this MNN portable monitor is the price tag. $76 is just a ridiculously low admission fee to pay for the ability to have a secondary monitor or portable gaming screen available to you at all times. It's also insanely low when you consider the features here. This is a 15.6-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display with built-in speakers that can connect to a phone, tablet, PC or laptop, as well as your favorite gaming console. It measures 0.3-inches thick, and weighs just over 2 pounds.

The MNN features two full function USB-C ports, a MIni HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio output. The display can be powered via the source device when using USB-C, meaning you only have to worry about a single cable, though you will need a secondary power cable when using Mini HDMI. The good news is, all of these cables come included in the box, along with a wall charger and Smart Cover. The Smart Cover is actually pretty neat, as it keeps the display protected during travel, and doubles as a kickstand.

Look, is this going to be the sharpest, smoothest display you've ever laid eyes on? Of course not. It has a 1920x1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. But is it good enough to take on trips, or whip out when you're in a pinch? Absolutely. As long as you go in with the right expectations, you're going to be more than happy with your $76 purchase. Grab this MNN portable monitor quickly, before the price goes back up.