Earlier this year, a set of live photos of what appeared to be Google's upcoming Pixel 9 Pro leaked online, giving us our best look at the flagship device, and its new pill-shaped rear camera bar. The leaked images didn't leave out much to be imagined, as they showcased the upcoming device's rounded edges, a flatter frame, button positioning, and more.

Now, the same source that provided us with our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro has shared live images of what could be the entire Pixel 9 series lineup, which could be hinted at during Google I/O 2024 on Tuesday, May 14.

Quoting an anonymous source, Russian-language site Rozetked has shared live photos of what appears to be the entire Pixel 9 series lineup, comprising four devices, namely the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL (name unconfirmed), and Pixel 9 Fold (name unconfirmed). Apart from photos, the publication also shared some previously unknown specs and codenames.

For reference, the Pixel 9 is codenamed Tokay, and it will feature a 6.24-inch display with 12GB of RAM. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are codenamed Caiman and Komodo, and will sport 6.34- and 6.73-inch displays, respectively, with 16GB of RAM each. Although the Pixel 9's reported display size remains almost identical to the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 Pro seems to have shrunk significantly, going from 6.7 inches on the Pixel 8 Pro to 6.34 inches on the new Pro model.

The inclusion of an XL model is likely to blame for the smaller display size for the Pixel 9 Pro, similar to how Apple sells the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro at the same size, with bigger iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max available for those that need extra screen real estate.

It's worth noting that although the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be almost identical in size, the Pixel 9 will have slightly larger bezels than its counterpart. All devices in the Pixel 9 series will reportedly run on Google's Tensor G4 chipset and boast 120Hz AMOLED panels.

The redesigned camera bar is all but confirmed

Source: rozetked

Google has opted for a nearly identical rear design for its Pixel lineup since the Pixel 6. The upcoming series, however, will offer a breath of fresh air with a pill-shaped rear camera bar, which is likely the only piece of metal on the outside of the phone that isn't finished with a mirror polish.

The leak suggests that the Pixel 9 will take a similar approach as the Pixel 8, with a dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will boast a triple-camera system. All three cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be 50MP, while exact specs for the Pixel 9 are currently unknown.

The leaked images also show that only the Pro models will have a matte back with glossy frames, while the regular Pixel 9 will swap the texture, with a glossy back and matte frames. Additionally, the corners of the upcoming series appear more rounded in photos, compared to those of the Pixel 8 series, giving the upcoming devices a similar look to the iPhone 15 series.

It's worth noting that Rozetked did not share any information about the reported Pixel 9 Fold, other than the fact that it exists and that Google is working on it. It will likely be released separately from the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

While we don't expect the upcoming devices to be revealed at Google I/O, there is a good chance that they might be hinted at, or Google might even give us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 series. Find out what we're expecting to see at the annual event below.

Thanks: Armando