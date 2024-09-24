Key Takeaways MKBHD's new wallpaper app, Panels, is facing criticism over pricing, ad frequency, and excessive data disclosure practices.

The app offers a free version which is limited to low-quality wallpapers paired with frequent ads. A paid subscription for $49.99 per year allows ad-free usage and high-resolution wallpaper downloads.

Brownlee responded to feedback by promising changes to address privacy concerns and reduce ad frequency for non-paying users.

Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, is a staple and well-respected pillar of the tech community. The tech YouTuber's reviews can be found ranging as far back as 15 years, and with years of experience guiding the public about the latest and greatest in tech, Brownlee has amassed a well-deserved subscriber base of over 19.5 million.

To kick off the new week, the tech reviewer released a new wallpaper app called Panels, available on both Android and iOS. The new app, however, quickly became a topic of criticism and faced backlash over its supposed shady origins, "excessive" data disclosures, ad frequency, and pricing.

The app, which is free-to-use with ads, also has a paid subscription for $49.99 per year or $11.99 per month, which grants you full access to the app without ads and the option to download all wallpapers in their full resolution. However, users aren't happy with the high price, suggesting that most already don't pay for wallpapers.

Note that the app does let users download lower resolution versions of wallpapers for free, but only after watching two ads. A savvy user would, any day, prefer downloading their free wallpaper from a different platform over having to watch a minute's worth of ads for it. Brownlee defended the high cost of the app, suggesting that the app only displays a curated range of wallpapers, and that the profits are split with the artists behind the scenes. Users still, however, feel that the app's cost isn't justified.

Addressing the cost

"Part of building in public is getting mass feedback immediately, which is pretty dope. Almost exactly like publishing a YouTube video," said Brownlee, before suggesting that he's aware of the vast user criticism and working on specific changes for the wallpaper app. "As far as pricing, I hear you! It's our own personal challenge to work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version." he said, without clarifying if users can expect a cheaper subscription model for the app or not. What Brownlee did confirm, however, are "Weekly Friday drops," which sounds like free high-quality wallpapers for all users on Fridays.

He also added that the app will dial back the ad frequency for non-paying users.

Addressing the privacy concern

Elsewhere, users were also appalled to discover that the app requires more-than-needed permissions, including location data, usage data, identifiers, and more. Why a wallpaper app would need so much data, especially user location, is unclear.

Brownlee addressed the privacy issue, siding with user feedback, and suggested that the app is working to fix that. "The data disclosures (that everyone is screenshotting) is likely too broad, and largely driven by what the ad networks suggest. Working to fix that ASAP," he wrote.

Despite the initial criticism, Panels currently ranks at #2 on the App Store's trending Photo & Video apps, trailing only Instagram. Similar ranking on the Play Store couldn't be found.