It's the Android Police podcast for the week to close out September and we're getting some post-equinox afterburners to complement a hot summer of consumer tech. We spend a bit too long talking about the Google TV Streamer and our unfulfilled need for a decent set-top box before hitting on the Pixel Buds 2 Pro or Pro 2 or Pixel 2 Pro Buds — someone help. A quick whip around the Galaxy S24 FE and some tablets will bring us into Marques Brownlee's Panels problems and what our parasocial paradigms have caused in inflating this mess.
04:45 | Made It to Google
- My least favorite Google TV Streamer feature might just be Google TV itself
- Review: The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a bright spot in a dull market
- Flashforward (TV Series 2009–2010) - IMDb
- Author Robert J. Sawyer: Hugo, Nebula, and Campbell Memorial Award-winning Science Fiction Writer (sfwriter.com)
49:51 | Samsung Swing
- Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is here, but who is it for?
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hands-on: More questions than answers
- Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series arrives without the Tab S10
1:01:52 | MKBOK?
- MKBHD's Panels is off to a rough start after being labeled a cash grab
- I fixed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's smallest problem in the most complicated way possible
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
