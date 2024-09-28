It's the Android Police podcast for the week to close out September and we're getting some post-equinox afterburners to complement a hot summer of consumer tech. We spend a bit too long talking about the Google TV Streamer and our unfulfilled need for a decent set-top box before hitting on the Pixel Buds 2 Pro or Pro 2 or Pixel 2 Pro Buds — someone help. A quick whip around the Galaxy S24 FE and some tablets will bring us into Marques Brownlee's Panels problems and what our parasocial paradigms have caused in inflating this mess.

Video version coming shortly!

04:45 | Made It to Google

49:51 | Samsung Swing

1:01:52 | MKBOK?

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

