Sorry, Marques. We love ya, but we gotta call you out on this one tweet (and use an old frame from when you were on our last podcast). Also on the Android Police podcast this week: wireless carrier control over your eSIM, the boredom of Samsung, Carl Pei's dreaded half-step into America, and a bit of emo punk rock the Gerard way.
04:13 | In Google
- 31 new emoji hit Google Pixels with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2
- Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 can force-theme all icons on your home screen
- Google's upcoming eSIM tweaks put users in control, not carriers
- Skagen Falster Gen 6's long-awaited Wear OS 3 update took away as much as it gave
23:20 | On Samsung
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics
- Samsung could revive the Galaxy S Fan Edition series
43:18 | Anywhere else?
- @MKBHD | Hot takes: No more budget phones. Just longer software support for flagships.
- Here's every Samsung device that will get 4 Android OS upgrades
- How long will my Google Pixel get Android and security updates?
- OnePlus trumps Google with its new Android update schedule, but it's not perfect
- The Nothing Phone 1 is finally heading to the US, sort of
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0