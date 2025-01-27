OnePlus 13 received rave reviews for excellent performance and great battery life for under $1,000. Still, it's premature to crown the handset as the best smartphone of 2025 because we've yet to see what its rivals have in store for the remainder of the year. Time will tell whether its competitors can set the bar higher than the OnePlus 13, but you don't have to wait for that to find out what we miss in the latest OnePlus flagship. While the OnePlus 13 is a strong contender, these five missing features might prevent it from becoming the Phone of the Year.

5 Native Qi2 wireless charging

It pretends to have it, though

OnePlus has evolved as a brand over the last few years, from budget flagships to making inroads in the proper flagship segment. As the company shed the weight of its past image of "flagship killer," it became more welcoming towards adopting technologies it once refused to add to its phones, such as standard waterproofing certification and wireless charging. OnePlus addressed the previous complaints regarding the waterproofing solution by adding the highest level of protection in the form of IP69, becoming the first premium Android phone in the US market to do so. However, the company is still not liberal enough to properly adopt the latest wireless charging standard.

While the OnePlus 13 has become the second phone after HMD Skyline to support the Qi2 charging standard, the way OnePlus did it is controversial. It has a built-in wireless charging receiver, but the magnets that ensure optimum charging efficiency are missing. Instead of adding them to the handset, OnePlus introduced the magnets in its in-house "Mag" series phone cases that users must buy separately to power the battery with Qi2 chargers. If you plan to get one of those cases, the price shoots up as much as $40. Then there is the issue of the magnets in the OnePlus 13's case not being as strong as the ones in fully Qi2-compatible setups.

4 UWB

It just does things better, with precision

Ultra-wideband, popularly known as UWB, debuted on the iPhone 11 series in 2019, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 a year later. Other Android OEMs like Google, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and OnePlus' sibling Oppo joined the bandwagon to launch premium phones with the UWB module in the following years. Despite tangible benefits for users, OnePlus never included UWB in its top-tier phones, and the trend continues with the OnePlus 13.

It's frustrating, particularly in the case of the OnePlus 13, because the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the phone has a FastConnect 7900 mobile Connectivity System for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity. That means a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone doesn't require extra effort from the manufacturers to add a separate UWB module for users to reap its benefits. However, despite FastConnect 7900 in Snapdragon 8 Elite, the UWB is an optional feature, and that's enough reason for OnePlus to opt out.

UWB may not be beneficial to everyone, but it can be a dealbreaker for those who need close-range location tracking with high precision on their phones. While the OnePlus 13 supports handy location tracking capabilities, such as the Find My Device's Powered Off feature, the location data wouldn't be as accurate without UWB support. Had the OnePlus 13 been powered by UWB, it would have offered seamless file sharing and robust smart home integration with enhanced security.

3 Bypass charging

Draw power directly from the charger