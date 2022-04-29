Listen to our 4th episode and, if you like it, subscribe!

It's easy to get lost in the drips and drabs of the feature discovery process with Android 13. With the first beta out this week, we decided to take some time to sit down and talk about it with longtime Android expert, Mishaal Rahman. Check out everything you need to know with the Android Police podcast.

Rahman is senior technical editor at Esper.io and co-host of the Android Bytes podcast. Listen to our show with the player above. Subscribe on your favorite pod player and review us where you can!

02:39 | We start with the view thus far for Android 13. Rahman's continuous changelog is unmatched as a resource for this.

15:51 | So, where does Beta 1 take us? We have our initial impressions.

32:39 | A quick detour to the Pixel Watch leak everyone's talking about.

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @RyneHager (in for @TaylorKerns this week) @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0

