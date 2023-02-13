It's a full house on the Android Police podcast this week as our Manuel Vonau fills in for the vacationing Daniel, friend of the show Mishaal Rahman joins us to break down Android 14's first developer preview, Google breaks down trying to explain what its AI applications do, and Will tries not to break himself cramming in some thoughts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11. Like a good tarp, we cover a lot of ground.
02:03 | Android 14 DP1
- The Android 14 Developer Preview is here, get it right now
- Android 14 timeline revealed: Six releases before it’s stable
- Google and Qualcomm tease satellite connectivity for Android phones
24:01 | Artificial Indulgence
- Google unveils Bard AI as its response to ChatGPT for conversational search
- Microsoft debuts new version of Bing that could finally rival Google (xda-developers.com)
- The Google-Microsoft AI tussle could be a windfall for Apple (qz.com)
36:05 | Will's 8,000 words
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. OnePlus 11: Two great phones
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Familiar, fantastic
- OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
