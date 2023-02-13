It's a full house on the Android Police podcast this week as our Manuel Vonau fills in for the vacationing Daniel, friend of the show Mishaal Rahman joins us to break down Android 14's first developer preview, Google breaks down trying to explain what its AI applications do, and Will tries not to break himself cramming in some thoughts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11. Like a good tarp, we cover a lot of ground.

02:03 | Android 14 DP1

24:01 | Artificial Indulgence

36:05 | Will's 8,000 words

