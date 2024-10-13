You have a reliable smart doorbell to watch for porch pirates and unwelcome visitors. And there's probably a top outdoor security camera watching your driveway or yard, too. But what about your car, where things are just as — if not more — likely to go wrong? This is why dash cams exist, and once you've had a dash cam, you'll never want to go back. There's relief in knowing if there's an incident, you'll have video coverage.

Powerful 4K dash cams are quite affordable, with several options that'll only run you a couple of hundred dollars — like Miofive's new flagship dash camera, the S1 Ultra. There's a lot to like about the S1 Ultra, and its capabilities expand through the companion app. It has a few drawbacks, though, so it won't suit everyone.

Miofive S1 Ultra 8 / 10 $120 $198 Save $78 The Miofive S1 Ultra has a lot to offer, the marquee perk being its sharp 4K video resolution in the front and rear lenses. Plus, built-in GPS connectivity logs your speed and a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection allows for quick video viewing and control via your phone. Pros Great value for the price

Built-in GPS

Quickly review footage on the app

Good low-light and nighttime performance Cons Prepare for cable management

Cameras only record at 30 and 25 FPS

Lacks diversity in mounting options $120 at Amazon $200 at Miofive

Price, availability, and specs

The Miofive S1 Ultra is a reasonably priced midrange dash cam, with an MSRP of about $200 for the front and rear camera pair. Alternatively, the front camera as a standalone costs $80. The rear camera can't be purchased on its own. Unfortunately, buying options for the S1 Ultra are a bit limited. It's available directly through Miofive or on Amazon.

The Miofive S1 Ultra ships with a 64GB storage card, but if you want to use something faster or with a higher storage capacity, there are lots of quality microSD cards to choose from.

Specifications Number of Cameras One front, one rear (rear is optional add-on) Front Camera Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Field of View 140 degrees, 112 degrees rear Brand Miofive Display 3 in IPS GPS Yes Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi G-Sensor Yes, 3-axis G-sensor Parking Mode Yes (hardwire kit required) Max frame rate 30 FPS Power 12V car charger port Expand

What's good about the Miofive S1 Ultra?

Setup is easy enough, and the front cam 4K is excellent even at 30 FPS

Close

For experienced dash cam users, installing the S1 Ultra is a familiar process. It starts with choosing an area on the windshield that won't obstruct your vision and then prepping the glass for the adhesive mount. After wiping and drying the windshield, the anti-static sheet must be set in place, followed by a 3M sticky pad, and, finally, the camera. First-timers will find installing the main front camera's wiring is simple enough, with the potential for a greater challenge when laying cable from the front camera to the rear.

While there's nothing specifically flawed about the S1 Ultra's rear cam setup design, the two cameras require a wired connection to communicate. How easily that cable routes along your car's interior will depend on your vehicle's make and model. I installed the Miofive in a 2020 Mazda CX-30, and laying the cable was easy enough, but I ended up with a large bundle of spare wire that swung around when I opened the car's hatch and was just annoying and in the way.

The Miofive S1 Ultra leverages an 8MP Sony sensor for stellar daytime video, and a wide f/1.8 aperture for higher light sensitivity in the dark, which leads to better night vision. In most cases, on cameras like this one, I find the highlights in night vision to be way blown out, but that wasn't all that big of an issue with the S1 Ultra. Nighttime footage, understandably, is a lot grainier and less detailed than daytime — less ambient light and all — but the S1 Ultra's low-light captures were still comparatively good.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Daytime colors would be scored as perfectly true to life if it weren't for a barely perceptible undersaturation and a slight skew to the warm side. But for this camera's purpose (recording incidents and clearly reading faces or license plates), it's a non-issue.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Nothing about the S1 Ultra's build or UI stands out — not in a good way or a bad way. The cameras themselves seem well-made enough, with plastic housing and 3M mounts; the front cam draws power from your 12V lighter/car charger port, and the rear camera pulls its power from the front cam.

The onboard buttons are easy enough to navigate. You can change the resolution, update the speaker volume, and perform other core tasks directly on the camera. Miofive offers a free companion app, which connects to the camera via Wi-Fi and provides expanded control over the camera. The app isn't required to use the camera, but it makes file management a lot easier, since you can remotely mark recordings as important or delete them.

What's bad about the Miofive S1 Ultra?

Higher frame rates, even at 1080p or 2K, would be nice