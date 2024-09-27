Save with a year of service Mint Mobile Mint Mobile is a fairly simple prepaid carrier with only one network to choose from, yet several ways to save with multi-month discounts and plenty of data for most people. Mint even has a family plan that gives customers its best rates with a more accessible 3-month renewal. Pros Simple plans with plenty of data for most Savings with longer terms (up to a year) Mint Family makes saving with multiple lines more affordable Cons Must by three months Taxes and fees are extra Only one network From $15/month

Mint Mobile and US Mobile are both popular prepaid carriers, but the two have taken different approaches when it comes to expansion. Mint Mobile is now owned by T-Mobile, so it’s committed to using the T-Mobile network for all of its customers. US Mobile, on the other hand, offers coverage on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, so customers can choose the SIM that works best in their area.

Mint’s plans are available for three, six, or 12 months with savings for those willing to pay for a longer term. If you can afford to pay for an entire year upfront, you can save a lot with Mint. With US Mobile, on the other hand, you can pay monthly or annually on most plans with up to 100GB of high-speed data on the top plan. Whether you’re looking for savings on a light plan or need a ton of data, you should be able to find a suitable plan on either Mint or US Mobile.

Mobile carrier features

Mint Mobile was one of the first carriers to really focus on multi-month plans, and many others have been quick to integrate the idea into their own offerings. Still, Mint’s simple plan structure and straightforward pricing have helped the carrier stay relevant, even after it was bought by T-Mobile.

Mint Mobile’s plans all stick to unlimited talk and text with a fixed amount of high-speed data per month. If you’re switching to Mint, all you really need to figure out is how much data you need, then save by choosing an annual plan. If you can afford it, that is.

If you’re bringing multiple lines, Mint Family can make the carrier’s best rates a bit more accessible. With Mint Family, instead of needing to pay for a year of service for each plan, which can be quite a big payment, you only need to pay every three months with up to five lines. Despite this, you still get Mint’s best rates with Mint Family.

Mint’s plans all include hotspot data, with the fixed data plans simply sharing with the primary pool of data while the unlimited plan comes with 10GB of dedicated hotspot data. Even before T-Mobile acquired Mint, it used the T-Mobile network for all of its coverage. With T-Mobile dominating in terms of 5G coverage and speed, Mint Mobile customers can expect high speeds and strong 5G coverage in most cities and towns across the country.

When it comes to international usage, Mint Mobile includes calling to Mexico and Canada with free texting to 190+ countries. If you want to travel internationally with your Mint SIM, you can add international roaming credits for a single day, or up to 10 days at once.

While the T-Mobile network is great for a lot of people, for some, Verizon or AT&T works better. Network coverage depends on a lot of factors, so it’s nice that you can get US Mobile’s low price on any of the Big Three networks with the option of monthly or annual payments.

US Mobile calls the Verizon network Warp 5G, T-Mobile is called Light Speed, and AT&T is called Dark Star. US Mobile also uniquely lists its QCI values and even allows you to upgrade it on Dark Star. QCI values refer to your line’s priority, and with Dark Star, you can elevate your line to the same priority as an AT&T postpaid plan for $12 per month.

For international coverage, US Mobile supports usage in Mexico and Canada with some plans, while the rest can add international roaming and calling with an add-on. This add-on is included with some of the larger unlimited plans but can be added to any plan for $15 per month. When it comes to international data, US Mobile is the better value.

US Mobile has three unlimited plans and a shared data plan available. With the shared plan, everyone on the account shares the same pool of data with a flat rate for each line added. At the low end of this plan, you can get the Light Plan, a 2GB data plan for $10 per month that’s perfect for light users.

Mobile coverage and reception

If you choose Mint Mobile, you’ll be stuck using the T-Mobile network, but that’s not a bad thing, especially with T-Mobile’s rapid 5G expansion in the past couple of years. T-Mobile’s network is primarily made of both low-band and mid-band spectrum, which it was able to get its hands on just as 5G phones started making their way to market.

This gave T-Mobile a lead in mid-band 5G deployment, while AT&T and Verizon had to wait for FCC auctions and panicked restrictions from airports. The result is that T-Mobile has the largest and fastest 5G network with strong coverage in cities and towns with steady expansion in rural areas.

With US Mobile, you can choose to use the T-Mobile network with the Light Speed SIM as well. If T-Mobile doesn’t give you the best coverage in your area, you can switch to Warp 5G, Verizon’s network, with its vast LTE coverage and steadily expanding 5G coverage.

Verizon’s network is well-known for its coverage, though you’ll likely give up a little speed in developed areas compared to T-Mobile. Similarly, the AT&T SIM, Dark Star, comes with solid 5G coverage, but AT&T still relies heavily on LTE. For the most part, expect strong coverage with any of these SIMs, with T-Mobile excelling in urban and suburban areas, and Verizon and AT&T showing their teeth in more rural settings.

Phone compatibility

You can expect strong phone compatibility with either of these carriers. The T-Mobile network used by both of these carriers will work with just about every phone released for the North American market in the past few years. T-Mobile also supports international phones well, with devices like the Nothing Phone 2a working fine on the carrier, albeit with a couple of missing bands.

The Verizon and AT&T networks on US Mobile, on the other hand, won’t support as many phones. Both of these networks will work well with most of the best Android phones, and all three will work with some of the most popular models, like the Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9, and even the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Plans

Mint Mobile’s plans are all designed to take advantage of its multi-month discount structure with data amounts that work for most people. Even though Mint has some taxes and fees added on, it’s still easy to figure out how much you’ll need to pay before signing up.

US Mobile’s plans have a bit more going on, with both a shared data plan and a handful of unlimited options. US Mobile also lets you choose which network you want to use, though there are some slight differences between them, especially in international features.

Mint Mobile’s plans

Mint Mobile has four plans, all of which can be paid in three-, six-, or 12-month increments with better overall savings when you choose a longer plan. With all of these plans, if you use up all of your data, your speeds will be reduced to 2G speeds until the end of the month. These plans also come with unlimited talk and text with calling and texting to Mexico and Canada. On all but the unlimited plan, hotspot data is shared with your primary pool of data.

Mint’s cheapest plan comes with 5GB of data and costs $180 total, or $15 per month when you pay for a year of service. Six months comes in at $120, or $20 per month, and the three-month plan comes in at $75, or $25 per month.

Moving up, the 15GB plan follows the same structure with 12 months coming in at $20 per month, six months at $25 per month, and three months at $35 per month. And at the top, the 20GB plan comes in at $25 per month for 12 months, $35 for six months, and $45 for three months. If you can pay the upfront cost, you can get a lot more for your money with a 12-month plan.

Mint Unlimited comes with 40GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data. This plan, like the others, works out cheaper when you pay for the whole year. This plan comes in at $30 per month for the 12-month plan, $35 for the six-month plan, and $40 for the three-month plan. That means this plan is actually cheaper than the 20GB plan with a three-month payment, and the same cost with six months.

5GB 15GB 20GB Unlimited High-speed data 5GB 15GB 20GB 40GB Hotspot data Shared Shared Shared 10GB 3-month price $75 $105 $135 $120 6-month price $120 $150 $210 $210 12-month price $180 $240 $300 $360 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra Extra Recovery fee 3 month: $4.50 3 month: $4.75 3 month: $5.00 3 month: $5.50 6 month: $7.50 6 month: $7.75 6 month: $8.00 6 month: $8.75 12 month: $14.00 12 month: $14.50 12 month: $14.75 12 month: $16.25

Mint Family isn’t necessarily a family plan, but it can help make payments a lot more accessible for those with multiple lines. Mint Family supports up to five lines and can be mixed and matched with any of Mint’s plans. With Mint Family, each plan will cost its lowest 12-month rate, but you’ll only need to renew every three months, so you don’t have to cut such a big check to get the family connected.

US Mobile’s plans

US Mobile has three unlimited options, a shared data plan, and a light plan. Starting on the low end with the Light Plan, you get 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text for $10 per month. With taxes and fees included, this is one of the cheapest plans you’ll find with enough data to actually use. You can save even more if you pay annually for $96 per year or $8 per month.

Building on this plan, the Shared Data plan allows you to add a custom amount of data. You start with 2GB and one line for $10 per month, like the Light Plan, and can add data at $2 per gigabyte. If you want to add 10GB, it costs just $15. One nice thing about this plan is that if you add data, it rolls over to the next month. Adding lines comes in at $8 per line, so if you’ve got a large family, this is a fairly cheap plan.

Unlimited Flex is US Mobile’s cheapest unlimited plan at just $17.50 per month, but since it’s only available as an annual plan, you’ll need to pay $210 for a year. This plan gets 10GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. This plan also gets unlimited domestic calling and texting.

Moving up, Unlimited Starter comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 10GB of hotspot data. As you would expect, calls and texts are unlimited, but you also get usage while in Mexico, Canada, and Puerto Rico. If you want international calling, there’s an add-on available.

US Mobile’s top plan is called Unlimited Premium, and it gets an impressive 100GB of high-speed data with 50GB of hotspot data. This plan also comes with US Mobile’s best international features with calling, texting, and 10GB of data to use around the world. If you pay monthly and bring three lines to this plan, you can also get free add-on perks, such as a streaming service.

Light Plan By the Gig Unlimited Flex Unlimited Starter Unlimited Premium Monthly price $10 $20 N/A $25 $44 Annual price $96 N/A $210 $270 $390 Data 2GB 10GB (+ $15/10GB) 10GB high-speed 35GB high-speed 100GB high-speed Hotspot Shared Shared 5GB 10GB 50GB Teleport 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after Free Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Included

Since US Mobile supports three different carrier networks, you’ll need to choose one when you activate your phone. Luckily, US Mobile also allows you to switch networks if you want with a feature called Teleport. On the top Unlimited Premium plan, you get unlimited Teleports, but on the smaller plans, you get two for free, then Teleports cost $2 each.

Which should you buy?

When it comes to the best value, US Mobile takes the crown from Mint Mobile, unless you’re getting a limited-time discount, that is. US Mobile’s plans make it possible for both light users and heavy users to find a plan that fits their needs. With 100GB of high-speed data on US Mobile’s top plan, even a very heavy user could save with the carrier. US Mobile also makes it possible to save more if you can pay for 12 months of service upfront.

For most people considering US Mobile, the Unlimited Starter plan is a safe place to start. Most people won’t eat through all 35GB of the included high-speed data, especially if they use Wi-Fi at home. This plan also includes 10GB of hotspot data, which can be perfect for checking your work email in a pinch, or even some SD-quality streaming for a few hours.

Mint Mobile is still a strong value for a lot of people thanks to its sensible data sizes and simple pricing. Mint Mobile’s 15GB plan, for example, has plenty of data for a lot of people and comes in at a lower price than most postpaid plans. If you can pay for the whole year upfront, you can save a lot with Mint.

Additionally, while Mint only has a single network, it’s T-Mobile, so 5G coverage and speed should be strong. While US Mobile’s unlimited plans take the lead, Mint Mobile’s simple pricing and easy-to-understand plans could still put it on top for some people.